Read full article on original website
Related
Tioga Downs donates over $1 million to northern tier and N.Y. nonprofits
Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York. “It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who...
WETM
Large fire burns warehouse in Elmira Heights
Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, …. Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82. Wellsboro Santa Claus Parade in need of candy donations. Teen charged with manslaughter for fatal crash in …. Teen charged with manslaughter for fatal crash in Vestal. Toys...
Over $3,000 stolen from Tioga County home
MIDDLEBURY TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an unknown suspect(s) who broke into a house Thursday in Tioga County. According to Police, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, an unknown individual(s) broke into a residence at 128 State Road in Middlebury Township, Tioga County. […]
wellsvillesun.com
Pre-Employment Transition Services for Students with Disabilities Available Free On-Line
The Arc Allegany-Steuben, Greater Southern Tier BOCES, and Adult Career and Continuing Education Services-Vocational Rehabilitation (ACCES-VR) have partnered to prepare students with disabilities for employment through a Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) program. The Pre-ETS program provides students with a variety of activities and services to explore work/careers, post-secondary education options, develop employment-related soft skills and provide opportunities to obtain work experience with the appropriate supports to help them be able to set and work toward reaching employment and social goals.
18-year-old paralyzed in crash asks for Christmas cards
The high school senior has been at ECMC recovering for more than four months, after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Portville September 3. Kranock was on her friend’s porch.
WETM
Holiday Home Tour returns for the 37th year
Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, …. Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82. Wellsboro Santa Claus Parade in need of candy donations. Teen charged with manslaughter for fatal crash in …. Teen charged with manslaughter for fatal crash in Vestal. Toys...
WETM
Elmira man arrested on Superior Court warrant
Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, …. Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82. Wellsboro Santa Claus Parade in need of candy donations. Teen charged with manslaughter for fatal crash in …. Teen charged with manslaughter for fatal crash in Vestal. Toys...
whcuradio.com
Phishing email scam reported in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new phishing scam in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scammers sending emails out attempting to get people to pay for traffic violations they claim were recorded by cameras in the city. Officials say Ithaca does not utilize traffic cameras for enforcement, nor will law enforcement solicit money over the phone.
13 WHAM
Former Children's Detention Center employee arrested
Rush, N.Y. — An arrest has been made as result of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigation at the Children's Detention Center on Rush Scottsville Road in Rush. On November 23 Monroe County staff say they were made aware of a violation of rules at the detention center. Senior...
Health department seeking information about biting dog
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Stewart Park. The dog is described as a brown pit bull or pit bull mix, possibly named Chico and being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long, salt and pepper-colored hair.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Broome County District Attorney Pleads Guilty to Grand Larceny
A former Broome County district attorney pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in Broome County Supreme Court. According to the Schuyler County District Attorney, Stephen K. Cornwell, Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree. The case was prosecuted by the Schuyler County District Attorney's Office...
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
NewsChannel 36
Pangea Global Teahouse open in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The flavors of the world have come together in Watkins Glen with the opening of the Pangea Global Teahouse. The teahouse, on 221 N. Franklin Street, opened on Thanksgiving Day with a variety of international goodies. “I traveled to different countries and loved meeting with...
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
westsidenewsny.com
Brown – MacMillan
Stephanie L. Brown and Ryan A. MacMillan were united in marriage October 8, 2022 at Three Brothers Winery in Geneva, NY. The bride is the daughter of Michael and Donna Brown of Churchville. The groom is the son of Keith and Beth MacMillan of Chili. The maid of honor was...
Could skeletal remains found in Tennessee belong to missing Steuben County teen?
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- This unsolved case dates all the way back to 2011. On September 30 of that same year, 18-year-old Nieko Lisi left his home of Jasper, NY with someone and was never seen again. “He was an active boy, he played sports, he loved outdoors. He was a boy that spoke his mind…sometimes […]
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Flu cases rise in Broome County
As finals week approaches, flu season is underway in Broome County. According to the New York State (NYS) Flu Tracker, as of the week of Nov. 20, 231 total cases of influenza type A have been confirmed in Broome County, a 76 percent increase from the week of Nov. 13. There have been 27,171 total confirmed cases in New York state, compared to only 1,137 cases at the same time last year.
whcuradio.com
Former Lansing firefighter passes away
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
wellsvillesun.com
Jessica Middaugh sworn in as newest University Police Officer
Middaugh is sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro. Jessica Middaugh (Wellsville) was sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro as the college’s newest University Police Officer on Dec. 1. She comes to Alfred State after serving as Director of Public Safety at Alfred University....
Comments / 2