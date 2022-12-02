Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Tulane opens as slight underdogs against USC; see Cotton Bowl odds
The Tulane Green Wave are Cotton Bowl bound, and the oddsmakers are giving them plenty of respect against a Power Five opponent in the USC Trojans. The betting line opened with USC as 2.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, but it quickly shifted to Tulane only being 1.5-point underdogs, which is where it currently stands.
NOLA.com
Tourist beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel loved the blues and New Orleans
Three days after the launch of a brutal murder investigation, the New Orleans coroner released the identity of a tourist beaten to death by an intruder in his Lower Garden District hotel room while his wife of more than 50 years looked on. David Sorenson, 73, was a fixture of...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Tulane basks in glory of championship, unprecedented Cotton Bowl berth
Tulane is going to the Cotton Bowl. That’s not a misprint. Or a pipe dream. Or a figment of your imagination. It’s actually going to happen, thanks to the Green Wave’s landmark 45-28 victory over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday night.
NOLA.com
Tulane tops UCF in AAC Championship game. Here is how they exacted their revenge.
As Michael Pratt sprinted into the end zone from 18 yards out with 4:04 left Saturday evening, any lingering doubt that Tulane was going to take full advantage of one of the biggest opportunities in program history disappeared. His easy touchdown was the final score as Tulane beat Central Florida...
NOLA.com
Second-line museum reopens in 9th Ward Tuesday: The House of Dance and Feathers
The House of Dance and Feathers, a Lower 9th Ward museum devoted primarily to New Orleans’ unique African-American parading customs, is set to reopen on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for two years following the death of the founder. A celebration with live music and second-line craft demonstrations will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A to open downtown New Orleans restaurant this week; 2 more opening in city soon
Chick-fil-A will open its downtown New Orleans location this week on Poydras Street, officials said. Two more Chick-fil-A restaurants are slated to open in the city within three months. They will be the company's first standalone locations in Orleans Parish. Currently, the only Chick-fil-A restaurants in New Orleans are in...
NOLA.com
Letters: Hospital partnership will position New Orleans to thrive
As a native New Orleanian born and raised in the 9th Ward, I love this town and am committed to making our community a better place to live. That’s why I’m thrilled to support the proposed partnership between Tulane University and LCMC Health. These two anchor institutions have long track records of success, and they share a vision of bringing the best of community health care and academic medicine to patients.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
With the city restored as much as possible to normalcy, Covington officials are attempting to learn how much recovery and clean-up for the Nov. 21 tornado will cost. Mayor Keith Villere and other officials have estimated the tornado caused about $2.8 million in damage to Covington when it hit the city’s west side and took an eastern path across town to Claiborne Hill shopping center. It also impacted Lonesome Pines in the Abita Springs area and Talisheek.
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Liberty Bank's Alden McDonald says New Orleans East deserves investment
A lot has changed in the 50 years since Alden McDonald Sr. founded New Orleans-based Liberty Bank, which he has grown into the largest Black-owned bank in the U.S. But Black borrowers continue to face many challenges, including securing loans in the first place and finding enough equity to build small businesses into large ones. Meanwhile, New Orleans East, where his bank is based, has been unfairly tarnished as a place not worthy of investment, he said — something that he's fought to change.
NOLA.com
Renovation of this rare historic French Quarter building has preservationists in a huff
New Orleans preservationists are in a huff over a $1 million renovation project on one of the rarest historic buildings in the French Quarter, claiming that recent work has damaged original aspects of the structure and that contractors ignored expert advice. Madame John's Legacy, the historic house at 632 Dumaine...
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 6
The Grammy-winning pianist and Kenner native, performed last week at President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner. The White House hosted French President Emmanuel Macron, who the next day went on to tour Batiste’s old stomping grounds in New Orleans. “An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together,” a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden said.
NOLA.com
District Attorney Jason Williams fights payouts for wrongfully convicted defendants
Two lawsuits filed by wrongfully convicted men against the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office in the last year are forcing District Attorney Jason Williams to confront the potential financial risks of his push to right past wrongs. Kuantay Reeder and Kaliegh Smith, who served a combined 42 years in prison...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans singer Jessie Hill, known for 'Ooh Poo Pah Doo,' was born 90 years ago this week
New Orleans rhythm and blues great Jessie Hill, best known for the song “Ooh Poo Pah Doo,” was born 90 years ago this week, on Dec. 9, 1932. Hill grew up in the 9th Ward and began playing music at a young age alongside members of his family. According to writer Jeff Hannusch, Hill befriended performers Eddie Bo and Oliver Morgan as a teenager and formed his own group, the House Rockers. In addition to singing, Hill was also a drummer for Professor Longhair and Huey “Piano” Smith and the Clowns.
NOLA.com
Hogs for the Cause releases music lineup for spring 2023 event
Hogs for the Cause released the music lineup for its 15th event, which will be held at the UNO Lakefront in spring 2023. Headliners include St. Paul and the Broken Bones and the Devon Allman Project performing with guests JoHo Hermann of Widespread Panic, George Porter Jr. and Anders Osborne.
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
NOLA.com
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
NOLA.com
Giant balloons a hit at Children's Hospital Holiday Parade, but Rudolph had rough ride
With 24 major floats and beaucoup bands, dance troupes and marching clubs among them, the first Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade was quite a spectacle Saturday. Clocking in at more than two hours, it certainly exceeded the scale of many a Mardi Gras season parade. The cheering crowds, flying...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
NOLA.com
Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
Comments / 0