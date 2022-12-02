Drunk woman slams car into pole; woman finds windows, screens, smashed & cut: Berea police blotter

Read full article on original website
A woman reported from the Chagrin Valley Hunt Club Nov. 30 that after dining, she could not locate her $5,000 fur coat in the coat room. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a similar coat had been found unclaimed in another area of the club and that hers had been inadvertently taken by another guest.
AKRON, Ohio — A man who walked up to his car outside a manufacturing plant near the Firestone Park neighborhood found someone was inside and ended up having his vehicle carjacked, according to police. The carjacking occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday near Ferriot Inc. on the 1000 block...
A resident reported a case of identity theft at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 1. There was no further information available. Police were investigating at the time of the report. Police responded to a reported disturbance and found a boyfriend and girlfriend engaged in a verbal argument. There were no citations issued or any further information available at the time of the report.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid man was killed at a gas station Saturday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, according to police. Anthony Wynn, 50, was shot about 5:05 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station at East 110th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Wynn was shot in the abdomen and thigh.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old man who shot at North Olmsted police officers after robbing a Starbucks, was sentenced Monday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher to a 18-20 years in prison. Dominque Hullum walked into the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road...
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Brown Road. A female resident called the police department at 7:21 a.m. on Nov. 22 to report her vehicle, which had been parked in the street, was stolen. Disorderly conduct: Ethel Avenue. Officers at 4:42 a.m. on Nov. 22 arrested a man for...
The 14-year-old suspect allegedly killed 18-year-old Lawrence McKissic, shooting him in the head during an argument.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Maple Heights police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 18000 block of Raymond Street after 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of “two suspicious males in the area knocking on doors.”. Upon arrival,...
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Misuse of 911: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 55, was arrested at about 5 p.m. Nov. 21 after he called 911 several times for no good reason.
Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting on the city's east side.
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Country Club Boulevard. Officers at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 arrested a man for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a witness said the man nearly struck his car. The witness then followed the suspect while keeping police updated on his location. The...
On Wednesday in Lowellville, 55-year-old Deborah Hudak and her daughter, 25-year-old Cathryn Hudak, were fatally shot in a home on Watson Street.
MEDINA, Ohio -- After the recent OVI arrest of a Medina City Schools bus driver, the district is considering adjustments to its transportation staff policies, including the number of times drivers are subjected to drug and alcohol testing and the times of day these tests are conducted. Bus driver Herbert...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Racist letters were placed in apartment complexes in the city, leaving residents worried about their safety and angry about the hateful messages. After spending time with friends and family Thanksgiving evening, Deborah Smith returned to her townhouse near the 1000 block of Seibel Drive, where she noticed papers spewed across the parking lot. She opened one of the papers to find a letter using slurs toward Black people and other intimidating language allegedly from another tenant.
The flood of holiday packages is in full force and police in Parma have a message for anyone thinking about snatching those gifts off of porches this holiday season: don’t do it.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man died from injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving morning shooting. Cleveland police said Rashaun Yearby was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Road. This is in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Yearby died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical...
