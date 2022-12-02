Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
32-year-old identified as man fatally shot on Harvey Street
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on a Harvey street Friday night as Vincent Taylor, 32. No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, according to authorities. Taylor, of Harvey, was shot in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane (map), said...
NOLA.com
Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
WLBT
Tangipahoa sheriff shares sudden loss of deputy to suicide
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Tragedy has struck communities in Tangipahoa Parish as Sheriff Daniel Edwards shared over the weekend that his office is dealing with the loss of a beloved deputy to suicide. “The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of Deputy Myles Ledet, who died...
Bond denied for suspect in Jackson State homicide case
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Jackson State student, whose body was found on campus last week, was denied bond. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, appeared in Hinds County court on Monday, December 5. During his court appearance, he was appointed a public defender. A preliminary hearing for Smith was […]
wbrz.com
Woman suspected of poisoning husband and boyfriend in separate killings goes to trial Monday
BATON ROUGE - A woman suspected of poisoning two people, her husband and a long-term boyfriend, is on trial for first-degree murder. Meshell Hale is on trial in East Baton Rouge Monday for the death of Damian Skipper, a man Hale referred to as her "husband" and whom she is accused of poisoning in June 2015.
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in fatal shooting on Academy Drive in Metairie
Detectives investigating the death of a man shot and killed in his Metairie backyard have arrested a suspect in the case. Nicholas Robinson, 21, of Metairie, was booked Thursday with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and drug possession, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Father Brouillette: Scapular only item recovered from Father Otis Young's burned body
COVINGTON, La. — Monday a beloved Covington priest was remembered for his devotion to his church and service to God. Father Otis Young was brutally murdered in what police believe was a random act one week ago. Father Young retired in July due to health issues followed from a...
Police identify missing priest, longtime church employee as double homicide victims. Here’s what we know so far.
Days after the gruesome discovery of two badly-burned bodies on the North Shore, officials with the Covington Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office are scheduled to update the public on the case.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after 3 people injured in Tulane/Gravier area shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot and injured Monday morning in New Orleans. According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street around 1 a.m. Police say two males and one female were injured in the shooting and taken to an area hospital...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
Suspect booked in Metairie homicide
A 21-year-old Metairie man faces murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting last week on Academy Drive. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Nicholas Robinson for the November 28 incident.
JP Sheriff is going to be in dire need of deputies if this year's class is any indication
JP Sheriff is going to be in dire need of deputies
wbrz.com
6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle
CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
NOLA.com
Mourners crowd St. Peter Church as slain priest, Otis Young, is laid to rest; watch live
A large crowd of mourners gathered Monday in Covington to grieve the death and mark the life of a popular north shore priest, the Rev. Otis Young, one of two victims of a brutal double murder a week ago. A wooden casket had been wheeled to the front of St....
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish. The accident happened close to Ridge Drive on Highway 442 at around 3 p.m. Matthew Bonomo was traveling west when he lost control and went off the road.
NOLA.com
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
JPSO deputy in surgery after crash
The crash happened Monday night around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Causeway Boulevard and West Esplanade Avenue. The deputy involved in the crash suffered a major leg injury.
WLOX
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
NOPD: Double shooting now a double homicide
New Orleans Police are on scene of a double shooting where one of the victim was pronounced dead. Officers arriving at the scene around 8:35am in the Faubourg Livaudais neighborhood found two gunshot wound victims.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead and left in street in Harvey, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says
Investigators tracked leads Saturday to the person who shot a man and left him dead in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane in Harvey. Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were dispatched Friday just after 11 p.m. to a report of gunfire a block away, in the 2600 block of Max Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. While en route, they fielded another gunfire call and found the victim mortally wounded in street on Long Leaf.
