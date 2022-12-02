Read full article on original website
BREAKING: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Returning For Senior Season
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will return to Baton Rouge for his senior season. A job not finished mentality, Boutte has a national championship on his mind as he looks to come back to Death Valley with something to prove. Here’s what Boutte had to say of his decision:
Transfer Portal Tracker: Pair of LSU Players Enter Portal, Offer Dished Out
Transfer portal season is in full swing as hundreds of players have announced the departure from their current schools. For LSU, two players have officially entered their name in the portal. Despite the pair of Tigers announcing they would take their talent elsewhere during the offseason, their names are now...
Brian Kelly Details LSU's Transfer Portal Plans, Talks Approach
It’s set to be an eventful month for college football. With Early Signing Day vastly approaching and the NCAA transfer portal opening up on Dec. 5, things are about to ramp up in a big way. Monday marks the beginning of what is to come in collegiate athletics. This...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU needs Citrus Bowl win to craft its best 2023 narrative possible
ATLANTA — LSU is going to the Citrus Bowl. Again. The Tigers are Orlando-bound for the third time in the past seven seasons. And they’re playing Purdue — like LSU, a conference runner-up. Tiger fans are probably going to need a little holiday cheer to move the...
fox8live.com
Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season released Sunday (Dec. 4). And, after winning its first American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, Coach Willie Fritz’s Tulane Green Wave (11-2) moved up four spots to No. 14, finishing the regular season ranked ahead of LSU.
LSU bowl game selection officially announced
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Georgia manhandled an LSU team that cost itself with its own mistakes
ATLANTA — Jalen Carter, Georgia’s massive defensive tackle who is large enough to draw other players into his orbit with his gravitational pull, wrapped up Jayden Daniels, hoisted the LSU quarterback in the air with his left arm like he was lugging a sack of potatoes and made a No. 1 signal with his right index finger.
tigerrag.com
No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane
The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM. “They are going to...
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
ancientpages.com
Mounds In Louisiana, North America Offer Insight Into Middle Archaic Lifestyles
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. LSU Campus Indian...
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KTBS
Property tax breaks eyed as panel examines ways to get rid of Louisiana income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. - A panel of state lawmakers is studying the possible elimination of personal and corporate income taxes in Louisiana. One option it’s probing to offset the loss of state income tax revenue is to replace it with the money that goes toward tax incentives, ranging from property tax breaks given to nonprofits to huge industrial incentives.
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou
When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
brproud.com
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
theadvocate.com
Some Christmas tree ornaments are made from the unexpected, especially in Louisiana
Christmas isn't Christmas in Louisiana if your tree isn't decorated with driftwood, oyster shells, dried okra pods and gourds. Well, admittedly, that's a blanket statement. Not everyone would want these castaway products hanging on their Christmas trees. That is, until they see how some Louisiana crafters work their magic. Take,...
klax-tv.com
British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana
BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia. Lousiana – On December 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Napoleon Crane, 29 was shot and killed by West Virginia State Troopers in West Virginia on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop.
theadvocate.com
Former Sears Auto Center at Mall of Louisiana sold for $2.7 million
The real estate arm of Discount Tire has purchased the former Sears Auto Center at the Mall of Louisiana for $2.7 million. Halle Properties LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, bought the building at 6551 Bluebonnet Boulevard in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was TF Baton Rouge LA Two LLC of Delaware.
brproud.com
Crash results in lane blockage, congestion along I-12 East near Juban Road exit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-12 East near the Juban Road exit Sunday (December 4) evening. As of 9 p.m., DOTD says the two left lanes are blocked on I-12 East before Juban...
