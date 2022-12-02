ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LSUCountry

BREAKING: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Returning For Senior Season

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will return to Baton Rouge for his senior season. A job not finished mentality, Boutte has a national championship on his mind as he looks to come back to Death Valley with something to prove. Here’s what Boutte had to say of his decision:
LSUCountry

Brian Kelly Details LSU's Transfer Portal Plans, Talks Approach

It’s set to be an eventful month for college football. With Early Signing Day vastly approaching and the NCAA transfer portal opening up on Dec. 5, things are about to ramp up in a big way. Monday marks the beginning of what is to come in collegiate athletics. This...
fox8live.com

Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season released Sunday (Dec. 4). And, after winning its first American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, Coach Willie Fritz’s Tulane Green Wave (11-2) moved up four spots to No. 14, finishing the regular season ranked ahead of LSU.
WAFB

LSU bowl game selection officially announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
NOLA.com

Scott Rabalais: Georgia manhandled an LSU team that cost itself with its own mistakes

ATLANTA — Jalen Carter, Georgia’s massive defensive tackle who is large enough to draw other players into his orbit with his gravitational pull, wrapped up Jayden Daniels, hoisted the LSU quarterback in the air with his left arm like he was lugging a sack of potatoes and made a No. 1 signal with his right index finger.
tigerrag.com

No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane

The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM. “They are going to...
ancientpages.com

Mounds In Louisiana, North America Offer Insight Into Middle Archaic Lifestyles

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. LSU Campus Indian...
Highway 98.9

Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana

With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KTBS

Property tax breaks eyed as panel examines ways to get rid of Louisiana income tax

BATON ROUGE, La. - A panel of state lawmakers is studying the possible elimination of personal and corporate income taxes in Louisiana. One option it’s probing to offset the loss of state income tax revenue is to replace it with the money that goes toward tax incentives, ranging from property tax breaks given to nonprofits to huge industrial incentives.
K945

These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou

When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
brproud.com

‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
theadvocate.com

Some Christmas tree ornaments are made from the unexpected, especially in Louisiana

Christmas isn't Christmas in Louisiana if your tree isn't decorated with driftwood, oyster shells, dried okra pods and gourds. Well, admittedly, that's a blanket statement. Not everyone would want these castaway products hanging on their Christmas trees. That is, until they see how some Louisiana crafters work their magic. Take,...
klax-tv.com

British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana

BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia. Lousiana – On December 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Napoleon Crane, 29 was shot and killed by West Virginia State Troopers in West Virginia on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop.
theadvocate.com

Former Sears Auto Center at Mall of Louisiana sold for $2.7 million

The real estate arm of Discount Tire has purchased the former Sears Auto Center at the Mall of Louisiana for $2.7 million. Halle Properties LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, bought the building at 6551 Bluebonnet Boulevard in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was TF Baton Rouge LA Two LLC of Delaware.
brproud.com

Crash results in lane blockage, congestion along I-12 East near Juban Road exit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-12 East near the Juban Road exit Sunday (December 4) evening. As of 9 p.m., DOTD says the two left lanes are blocked on I-12 East before Juban...

