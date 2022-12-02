Gaylord Perry and the home run heard around the moon

"No way, there’ll be a man on the moon before Gaylord Perry hits a home run." NASA/TNS

One of the most improbable stories about Giants Hall-of-Famer Gaylord Perry has nothing to do with his pitching.

The renowned spitball artist Perry, who died Thursday at age 84, hit just 6 home runs in 1,220 career Major League plate appearances. However, the first ball he launched out of the park reverberated at astronomical levels.

The story begins with Alvin Dark, who managed the Giants from 1961 to 1964. According to Sports Illustrated , during Dark’s tenure with the team in either 1962 or 1963, S.F. Examiner Giants beat reporter Harry Jupiter was watching Perry take batting practice and told Dark that he looked like he had some pop. Dark replied, “No way, there’ll be a man on the moon before Gaylord Perry hits a home run.”

Fast-forward to July 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were preparing to make man’s maiden voyage to the moon and Perry, who by then had established himself as one of the game’s great pitchers, still had not hit a home run. While Armstrong didn’t take his one-small-step-for-man onto the moon’s until 7:56 p.m, the astronauts’ Apollo 11 command module touched down on its surface at 1:17 p.m., officially making them the first humans to land on the moon.

Meanwhile, the Giants, with Perry starting on the mound, and Los Angeles Dodgers had just begun their game at Candlestick Park. The action was interrupted when the public address announcer asked the crowd to give a moment of silent thanks to the astronauts who just made history by landing on the moon.

About 34 minutes later, Perry came up for his 485th Major League at-bat in the bottom of the third inning and drilled a fastball from Dodgers’ pitcher Claude Osteen for his first career home run.

For good measure, on the hill Perry limited the Dodgers to three runs and pitched a complete game to earn his 12th win of the season. But for once, and probably the only time in his career, it was Perry’s hitting, not pitching, that turned into legend.