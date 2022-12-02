ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Look At The Miami Heat's New Approach To Facing Boston Celtics Friday

By Shandel Richardson
 4 days ago
In Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat admitted they abandoned their style of play.

With the teams set for a rematch Friday, the Heat know what it takes to leave Boston with a split. They need to play their game.

Here's what they had to say about what has to happen for a victory:

Guard Max Strus: "I think we need to play more of our game, more of our speed. We'll watch the film. We'll break it down. We'll be prepared for Friday."

Center Bam Adebayo: "I feel like what we scored was in our wheel house. It just got away from us on the other end. I feel like once we really lock in, watch some film, I feel like we can come out with a "W" on Friday."

Guard Tyler Herro: "That's the big thing when you're playing a good team like them, they're going to try to force you into playing their game. That's why they are the best team in the league right now ... We've got a great coaching staff and they're going to prepare us for Friday."

Coach Erik Spoelstra: I don't think it's in the best interest for us to make it a shootout. We don't want to play a slow game by any means. That's not us all at all but get it a little bit more on our terms."

InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: `We Never Lost Confidence'

The Miami Heat are well off last year's pace that ended with them earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. At 11-12, they are just ninth in the conference standings but they have remained positive despite the slow start. "We never lost confidence in this group, in ourselves,"...
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Hoping To Return Soon

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo recently gave an update on his playing status. Oladipo has yet to play this season because of knee issues. “Hopefully soon,” Oladipo said. “I feel good, been moving a lot more. Just going to make sure it’s the right thing, the right decision collectively. I’m not going to make a decision by myself. Just going to make sure everything feels good and I can perform at the highest level.”
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Max Strus Explains The Difficulty Of Playing With Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic is considered among the top five players in the NBA. He is an early candidate for MVP, but Miami Heat guard Max Strus recently pointed out how tough it would be to play alongside Doncic. Strus spoke about it on an appearance on the Road Trippin' podcast with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton podcast.
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat At Their Best When `Big Four' Are Producing

When the Miami Heat had LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, they were called the "Big Three." Now, they have the "Big Four." The foursome of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry all had big games in the Heat's victory Friday against the Boston Celtics. Adebayo had 28 points while Butler finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds, Lowry, Tyler Herro had 26 points and Kyle Lowry 20 points.
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat Hoping Injury Bug Is Behind Them

The Miami Heat believe the worst is in the rearview mirror. After beginning the season with injuries to so many key players, the Heat are finally almost back to full strength. Forward Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing the last seven games with a knee injury.
InsideTheHeat

Father And Son Recreate Iconic Dwyane Wade/LeBron James Moment

Nearly 12 years ago, the Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and LeBron James were part of one of the NBA's most iconic photos. Recently, a father and son recaptured the moment and shared it on social media. In December of 2010, Wade and James executed a no-look pass and slam dunk at the Milwaukee Bucks and the photo became a great moment in league history.
