Quonset Business Park celebrates its 13,000th employee
(WJAR) — Quonset Business Park celebrated its 13,000th employee on Monday. In an event attended by numerous Rhode Island state leaders, Maddie Macfarlane of Providence was recognized with a glass award that recognized the milestone. Macfarlane works for Regent Craft. Macfarlane works in the engineering department for Regent, according...
NBC 10's Patrice Wood hosts Providence tree lighting ceremony
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The City of Providence lit up its holiday tree on Sunday evening. NBC 10's Patrice Wood was the host for the BankNewport City Center ceremony. Those getting into the spirit were accompanied by a musical performance from the Brown University marching band, followed by an ice skating show featuring two-time U.S. Olympic Medalist Nancy Kerrigan.
Three local parishes to merge into one
The Diocese of Providence announced some upcoming changes to local churches on Sunday. Three of their neighboring Catholic churches in Providence and North Providence will merge into a single parish. The Blessed Virgin Mary Parish and the St. Edward Parish will merge into the St. Anthony Church in North Providence.
Actor James Woods takes Exeter Zoning Board to court
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — Award-winning actor James Woods is looking to stop a neighbor from building a single-family home on Boone Lake. In a lawsuit filed with the Washington County Superior Court, he's appealing the Exeter Zoning Board of Review's approval of a variance to allow the project to move forward.
Fane Tower plans to be redesigned
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Redesigned plans for the Fane Tower have been summitted to the I-195 Commission. The building at 250 Dyer Street in Providence will have curves, fewer angles, and fewer apartments with balconies. “It’s a good-looking building. I mean, I'm not a professional designer, but it’s kind...
South County Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to family of six
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Organizers with South County Habitat for Humanity gathered in South Kingstown to reveal the 58th home they've built on Sunday. The new home was sold to a mother of five. It was the 121st family to be served by the organization. Sen. Jack Reed...
Amos House shelter floods, 30 families displaced
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Thirty Rhode Island families are displaced after a sprinkler malfunction at the old Memorial Hospital caused the temporary shelter operating inside to flood. "Parts of it were very badly flooded, some of the ceilings fell down," Eileen Hayes, the CEO of the non-profit Amos House...
Man taken to the hospital in Warwick house fire
(WJAR) — The Warwick Fire Department said a fire in a Warwick home sent one man to the hospital on Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen and back of the house on Nausauket Road, which officials said show the most damage.
Recreational marijuana, homelessness, and money for penguins: the week in politics
Recreational marijuana sales began this week in Rhode Island, as the state also grappled with how to find shelter for people who are homeless as cold weather sets in. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island dropped a challenge for a Democratic leadership post in the House. The city of Providence...
Workers voice concern over trash, needles in homeless encampment outside State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Needles, trash, waste. State House workers are raising concerns about what’s being left around a homeless encampment outside Rhode Island’s capitol. For weeks, tents have lined the sides of the plaza leading into the Smith Street side of the State House. Multiple State...
BuyBlack NB holds holiday vendor market
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Black-owned businesses set up shop for a holiday vendor market at the New Bedford Whaling Museum on Saturday. BuyBlack NB partnered with the city to showcase hand-selected products from locally owned businesses. Justina Perry, founder and director of the organization, said the market had...
Southern New England fans react to U.S. World Cup loss
That was Matthew Puglise's first reaction after today's match against the Netherlands. "This game was the United States' for the taking. It was a winnable game from the beginning," said Puglise. Puglise serves as Vice President of the American Outlaws Providence. The Providence chapter brings together soccer fans across Rhode...
Small fire breaks out in Pawtucket building
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a small fire in a Pawtucket building on Monday night. Pawtucket fire officials told NBC 10 News the fire was in the building that houses the Phoenix Converting Corp and Semper/ Exeter Paper Company on Walcott Street. Officials said the sprinkler system was effective...
Flames reignite at New Bedford apartment building
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire at a New Bedford apartment building reignited early Saturday morning. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said firefighters were first called to the building on Acushnet Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday. Twelve adults and four children were displaced due to...
Dartmouth mom pleads for help in finding autistic son who left home
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Janet Sasseville says she hasn't seen her 20-year-old son, Robert Sasseville, since Thursday after he left their Dartmouth home in the middle of the night. She says Robert has been diagnosed with autism, OCD, and bipolar disorder. "He is a sweet, loving kid, but he...
West Warwick police investigate string of Kia thefts
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Suzanne Ruslevage said she woke up to West Warwick police at her door early Wednesday morning to tell her that her 2018 Kia Optima had been pulled over in Providence and was severely damaged. Glass near her sidewalk on Sunday marked where she once...
Providence, Cranston residents arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters
Three Rhode Island men are facing charges after allegedly causing $12,000 in damages by stealing catalytic converters in Braintree, Massachusetts. On October 31, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. About a half hour later, the alarm company could see several people on camera in the fenced-in yard.
Cranston Police Department holds holiday party for families in need
The Cranston Police Department, alongside community partners, hosted a community assistance holiday party on Saturday. Fifty children and their families were welcomed at the Historic Park Theatre. There was food and decorating as Santa posed for pictures and passed out presents to the children. Families were given a Walmart gift...
Recreational marijuana sales draw customers to local dispensaries
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Local marijuana dispensaries are seeing an uptick in customers this weekend now that they can sell recreational cannabis in Rhode Island. Co-owner of Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket, Joe Pakuris, said about 2,000 people came through the door since those sales became legal on Thursday.
Hopkinton woman dies, man seriously injured in Connecticut crash
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — A Hopkinton woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a crash on Route 95 south in Stonington early Sunday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Police said 21-year-old Samantha Stone was driving between exits 90 and 91 at about 1 a.m. when...
