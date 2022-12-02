Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Pangea Global Teahouse open in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The flavors of the world have come together in Watkins Glen with the opening of the Pangea Global Teahouse. The teahouse, on 221 N. Franklin Street, opened on Thanksgiving Day with a variety of international goodies. “I traveled to different countries and loved meeting with...
NewsChannel 36
Arnot Ogden Medical Center Recognized for Work in C-Sections
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Arnot Health, once again, is honored for its work in C section and vaginal delivery. Healthgrades, a website Americans use to find a doctor or hospital, presented Arnot Ogden Medical Center with its 2022 recognition as a 5-Star recipient for C-Section Delivery. This marks the 6th...
Tioga Downs donates over $1 million to northern tier and N.Y. nonprofits
Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York. “It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who...
westsidenewsny.com
Brown – MacMillan
Stephanie L. Brown and Ryan A. MacMillan were united in marriage October 8, 2022 at Three Brothers Winery in Geneva, NY. The bride is the daughter of Michael and Donna Brown of Churchville. The groom is the son of Keith and Beth MacMillan of Chili. The maid of honor was...
Health department seeking information about biting dog
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Stewart Park. The dog is described as a brown pit bull or pit bull mix, possibly named Chico and being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long, salt and pepper-colored hair.
NewsChannel 36
Three Elmira College Men's Hockey players earn NEHC weekly honors
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - After tallying a pair of wins over the weekend, three Elmira College men's hockey players earned New England Hockey Conference weekly honors on Monday. Kerfalla Toure was named NEHC Rookie of the Week. Toure had a four-point weekend, recording an assist on the game-winner in an upset win over 15th-ranked Skidmore College on Friday. He added three points in Elmira's 8-0 win over Castleton on Saturday with a goal and two assists.
Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location
Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names
We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
Syracuse zoo announces Micron-themed names of ‘miracle’ baby elephant twins
The baby elephant twins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo finally have names: Yaad and Tukada. The names are in the Hindi, and mean “memory” and “chip,” respectively. They were chosen in a public, online vote. The names were unexpectedly on-brand for the Micron representatives who joined...
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Fire Department responds to Collegetown apartment blaze
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The City of Ithaca Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a Collegetown apartment Monday morning. The fire took place at 151 Dryden Road just after 6:00 a.m. Ithaca Police, Bangs Ambulance, Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit, Red Cross volunteers, Salvation Army volunteers, Cornell Crisis workers, and New York State Electric and Gas all responded to the scene.
Binghamton Mayhem: Witnesses Say SantaCon Was “Out of Control”
Many people who visited Binghamton during the weekend SantaCon celebration said they were shocked by the broken liquor bottles, plastic cups and other garbage that filled downtown streets and sidewalks. Hundreds of students from the Binghamton area and elsewhere spent much of Saturday carousing around city streets and visiting bars...
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on Trips to Discover's list of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country.
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
uncoveringnewyork.com
Hiking to the Six-Story Treehouse at the Cayuga Nature Center Near Ithaca
There are few things that feel more magical than a treehouse, and did you know that there is a unique six-story one that you can visit in Ithaca, New York?. Sitting just outside of downtown Ithaca, on the southwestern shores of Cayuga Lake, you’ll find the Cayuga Nature Center and their fantastic treehouse, known as Tree Tops.
Binghamton Physician Assistant Convicted for Groping Patient
A former Physician Assistant is facing up to a year in Broome County after being found guilty of forcibly touching a patient. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a jury in Binghamton City Court has found 68-year-old Alan M. Geller of Binghamton guilty of Forcible Touching. While working...
Binghamton man gets marijuana dispensary license
A Binghamton man has received one of 28 licenses to sell marijuana issued by New York State to people based on social equity criteria.
14850.com
John Joly will be appointed as Ithaca’s next Chief of Police
After nearly two years as Acting Chief of the Ithaca Police Department, John Joly will be appointed as IPD’s next Chief of Police by Acting Mayor and Mayor-Elect Laura Lewis, 14850 Today has confirmed. Joly was one of three finalists presented at a series of community forums this fall.
