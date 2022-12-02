Related
Urbana Citizen
McGill speaks at school safety conference
WEST LIBERTY – Mr. Andy McGill, West Liberty-Salem Middle School principal, was a featured speaker at the Ohio School Safety Center Conference this month on behalf of The Principal Recovery Network. The Conference was a collaborative effort between the United States Department of Homeland Security, The Principal’s Recovery Network, the Ohio School Safety Center, and Southern State Community College to answer an overwhelming request for more training regarding active school shooter incidents.
‘No Shave November’
During the month of November, members of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office participated in “No Shave November.”. During this campaign, Sheriff Matt Melvin, deputies and civilian employees put down their razors and cultivated their facial hair in order to raise funds to support the fight against cancer. At...
