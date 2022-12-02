RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man was arrested on a charge of murder in Rusk County on Sunday after a gunshot victim was found in a car in Nacogdoches County. Officers received a call from Nacogdoches County at about 12:30 a.m. in relation to a gunshot victim pulled over on the side of the road in the Holly Springs area on US-59 North, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. David Lewis, 43, of Timpson, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches where he died from his wounds, Valdez said.

