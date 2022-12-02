Read full article on original website
KTRE
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
Sunshine Pediatric PPECC is a nursing facility for medically-complex kids during the day. It offers skilled nursing as well as physical, speech and occupational therapy along with education. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez about a Sunday murder and arrest in Rusk County. Trinity County commissioners...
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
Trinity County commissioners discuss options for temporary jail
Sunshine Pediatric PPECC is a nursing facility for medically-complex kids during the day. It offers skilled nursing as well as physical, speech and occupational therapy along with education. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez about a Sunday murder and arrest in Rusk County. East Texas school...
East Texas school districts wore pink in honor of Athena Strand
Nacogdoches is kicking off the Christmas season with their annual parade. Visit Lufkin has been preparing all week alongside multiple city entities to bring “Ice Skating in the Pines.”. Lufkin animal shelter participates in Bissell’s Holiday Hope event. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST. The Bissell...
Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man was arrested on a charge of murder in Rusk County on Sunday after a gunshot victim was found in a car in Nacogdoches County. Officers received a call from Nacogdoches County at about 12:30 a.m. in relation to a gunshot victim pulled over on the side of the road in the Holly Springs area on US-59 North, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. David Lewis, 43, of Timpson, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches where he died from his wounds, Valdez said.
Boil water notice rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers. The notice was originally issued on Nov. 30, but the water supply has now taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 5.
Harmony advances to state semis following win over Newton
The Lufkin Panthers basketball team won their own tournament by defeating the Longview Lobos. The Chapel Hill head football coach and athletic director celebrated his 100th career win on Friday night in a game against Kilgore. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST. Timpson Head Coach Kerry Therwanger talks...
