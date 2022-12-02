ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vixen and Prancer pay a visit to Chalet Nursery

Just under three weeks before Santa and his reindeer make their long annual worldwide journey. A couple of Santa's helpers are hanging out at Chalet Nursery in Wilmette. Tim McGill checked in with Vixen and Prancer on Good Day Chicago.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house

GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
Aspiring actor killed in Chicago shooting: 'He was all about being happy'

CHICAGO - Xavier Lofton was passionate about acting. Though he didn’t start his career seriously until his late 20s, he was determined to put in the work, often taking several acting classes at the same time. He was known for bringing a sense of joy to a classroom or set, Reginald Irving, CEO of the production company StarShaper told the Sun-Times.
Robberies and carjacking reported in North Center and Lincoln Square on Friday evening

Chicago — A woman was carjacked in North Center on Friday evening, just a few hours after two armed robberies were reported in Lincoln Square. The hijacking, reported in the 3700 block of North Bell, has been linked to a carjacking attempt in the suburbs in which the offenders fired shots, according to preliminary information.
#52: Chicago man shot his ex’s new boyfriend more than 20 times while on bail for a gun case, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend more than 20 times outside the woman’s home while on bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm. After the murder, Willie Humphrey engaged in incriminating text messages and painted his getaway car a different color, Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said Friday.
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Chicago?

CHICAGO - Santa and his reindeer might not need snow to make their Christmas delivery, but it sure looks nice, if only for the holiday. Many of us dream of a white Christmas but what are the odds of us seeing enough snow for that to happen this year? A white Christmas means at least an inch of snow on the ground on December 25th.
Winter is Chicago's fastest warming season

Chicago - Meteorological winter has begun. We wrapped up fall on Wednesday and started the new season on Thursday. Check out Fox 32's Tim McGill's official forecast for the winter of 2022-2023. A couple of things are for certain. Of course, we will have some snow and some very cold days, but overall winters are changing in Chicago.
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where

The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
Woman, 52, reported missing from Algonquin

ALGONQUIN, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen walking away from a Jewel grocery store Sunday morning in Algonquin. Kimberly Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. walking away from a Jewel located at 1501 E. Algonquin Rd, according to police.
2 people shot inside Greater Grand Crossing business

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were inside a business in Greater Grand Crossing Saturday afternoon when some came in and started shooting. Police say around 12:20 p.m. an offender walked into a business in the 600 block of East 79th Street and took out a firearm and began firing.
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville

A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
