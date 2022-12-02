Read full article on original website
Milwaukee house fire near 37th and Mount Vernon
MILWAUKEE - A fire engulfs a home near 37th and Mount Vernon on Sunday morning, Dec. 4. FOX6 News crew could see the flames from a mile away and saw nearby homes melted from the heat. As part of the response, firefighters from West Allis and Wauwatosa joined the Milwaukee...
Cudahy police chase tops 100 mph, leads to rollover crash in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A police chase initiated by Cudahy officers topped 100 miles per hour and eventually ended with a crash on Lincoln Memorial Drive near Veterans Park. Three people in that vehicle were taken into custody. Cudahy police say it was shortly after noon on Monday, Dec. 5 that they...
Milwaukee teen shot, crashes near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed in a shooting on Monday morning, Dec. 5, near 91st and Silver Spring. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Officials said the incident started on 95th and ended at 91st and Silver Spring, where the car crashed. The 16-year-old boy...
Milwaukee shooting near 60th and Appleton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 60th and Appleton on Sunday, Dec. 3. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
Santa Claus is booked ahead of the holidays, 'huge demand'
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - During Santa Claus' busiest time of year, there's a shortage of Santa's helpers nationwide. The demand to meet Santa is higher than ever. He's making his list and checking it twice, but when it comes to checking his schedule, Santa is booked. "I think people are getting...
64th and Bradley shots fired; residence struck by gunfire
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police several shots were fired and some struck a residence near 64th and Bradley on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
Waukesha Christmas Parade returns after attack that killed 6
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The community of Waukesha and beyond came together Sunday, Dec. 4 for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade. In their hearts were the six people who died when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route in November 2021, injuring more than 60 others. The theme of...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies in West Allis parade on eve of Waukesha
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies stepped out at the West Allis Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the eve of the Waukesha parade, the first since the 2021 attack that killed four members of the group. They said their Waukesha parade performance will feature a special tribute and surprise.
Waukesha Christmas Parade, 1st since attack, brings mixed emotions
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Mixed emotions are expected at the first Waukesha Christmas Parade since the 2021 attack when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring more than 60. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the eve of the parade, some said they feel safer than ever.
State Patrol pursuit shuts down I-94, Kenosha County joins efforts
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Kenosha deputies assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol in a high-risk traffic stop on I-94 Sunday morning, Dec. 4. Kenosha officials said they responded around 2 a.m. Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a high-risk pursuit that led to I-94. Deputies assisted by shutting down all four...
Female killed in Milwaukee near 107th and Wabash
MILWAUKEE - A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Dec. 4 near 107th and Wabash. Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The...
Menomonee Falls Costo theft, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole from Costco. The theft happened Nov. 20 at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said the man took a gaming computer and monitor that he did not pay for. Anyone with information is asked to please...
Waukesha parade memorial donations stall
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Donations have slowed for Waukesha’s permanent parade memorial. The chairman of the commission said it’s now unlikely the memorial will be dedicated by the second anniversary of the attack. Despite the fundraiser having a large presence at the remembrance ceremony in November and during the...
Milwaukee shooting near 41st and Burleigh; 1 man dead, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 41st and Burleigh on Saturday morning, Dec. 3, killed a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, police said. Officials said the shooting happened before 1 a.m. The 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and died of his wounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
Milwaukee shootings injure man, woman, 15-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. The first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 6th and Locust. Police said someone fired shots at a Milwaukee woman, 30, who was driving. She showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Around 4 p.m.,...
Zion, Illinois shooting: 5 shot, including 4 high schoolers
ZION, Ill. - Zion police responded to a report of multiple gunshots near 18th and Horeb that wounded five people on Sunday, Dec. 4. Officers arrived to find several victims inside a residence. Four high school-aged juveniles were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were later treated and released from the hospital.
Gino at the Movies: 'Thirteen Lives'
MILWAUKEE - A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand, where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding. ‘Thirteen Lives’ is based on a true story, and you can stream it now on Amazon Prime. Gino Salomone...
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 13th and Lapham
MILWAUKEE - The medical examiner responded to a fatal shooting in Milwaukee Saturday night, Dec. 3 near 13th and Lapham. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. FOX6 News reached out to police for more information on the victim, what may have led to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
