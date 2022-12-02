ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

America’s ticking time bomb: $66 trillion in debt that could crash the economy

Wake up, America. That ticking sound you’re hearing is the American debt time bomb that with each passing day is getting precariously close to detonating and crashing the US economy. Businesses, consumers and especially the federal and state governments have become hooked on red ink as if it were crack cocaine. Two factors have fueled this borrowing binge: an era of low interest rates (that’s coming to an end) and falling real wages thanks to the 15% rise in prices of Bidenflation. Let’s review the borrowing up-escalator that accelerated during COVID but hasn’t subsided. The King Kong of borrowing is Uncle Sam....
Fortune

The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge just came in lower than expected—here’s what that could mean for your stock portfolio

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell on October 2, 2019 in New York City. The past year hasn’t been kind to investors. With the highest inflation in four decades forcing the Federal Reserve to jack up interest rates in an attempt to cool the economy, stocks, bonds, and real estate have all been hit hard.
POLITICO

Bitter friends — trans-Atlantic rifts pile up

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. Top trans-Atlantic officials are meeting today outside Washington, D.C., for the third edition of the Transatlantic Trade and Technology Council, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager. But if President Joe...
CNBC

Dollar gains broadly as upbeat U.S. data muddles Fed rate hike views

The dollar gained against the yen, the euro and the pound on Monday after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing PMI increased...

