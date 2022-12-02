Read full article on original website
Related
Scammers pose as LMCU to steal your money
More and more, scammers are turning to text messages to take your money and identity.
MSP looking for missing Portland man
Michigan State Police are asking the public for help finding a missing man from Portland.
abc12.com
Shiawassee County woman gets 3 to 4 years in prison for killing dogs
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County woman accused of killing and torturing two dogs last year will spend years behind bars. Jordan Hoisington was sentenced to spend three to four years in prison with credit for 45 days served behind bars so far. Hoisington pleaded guilty this fall...
Police: Missing Kentwood man found
A man has been found and is said to be safe after being reported missing in Kentwood Friday night.
Passenger injured by gunshot from passing vehicle, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The passenger of a car was shot early Friday, Dec. 2, by someone in a passing vehicle, police said. The victim was shot in the arm. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. near Plymouth Avenue SE and Burton Street, Grand Rapids police said. A caller...
Man arrested by Michigan State Police for carrying a concealed weapon
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lansing post resulted in an arrest for a firearms charge
Teen shot in Kalamazoo
A teen is recovering after being shot in Kalamazoo on Friday night. It happened near Hazard and Center.
Video released of shootout in Grand Rapids against homicide suspect
Grand Rapids police released more details about a “running gun” shootout that left a homicide suspect dead.
Lansing police looking for info on mailbox thefts, missing person and more
It's that time of week again.
2 injured in shooting at Calhoun County apartment complex
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot and injured Friday, Dec. 2. Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield. Deputies found one male being treated by family after he...
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets
JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
WILX-TV
The City of Charlotte reminds residents to recycle string and holiday lights
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Charlotte is participating in string and holiday lights recycling. They are reminding residents that string and holiday lights do not go into regular curbside recycling bins. Recycling will be available during regular hours of operation now through January 31. Residents can take both...
Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire
JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
wtvbam.com
BCSD arrest Coldwater woman after she crashed into Sherwood Township utility pole
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater woman was lodged in the Branch County Jail following a crash in Sherwood Township on Sunday afternoon that the Branch County Sheriff’s Department says may have been alcohol-related. Undersheriff Keith Eichler says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Riley...
WILX-TV
BWL closes northbound Cedar Street for water main repair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The northbound land of Cedar Street was closed on Monday for repairs. The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) announced that the far east lane of northbound Cedar Street at Miller Road was closed for an emergency water main repair. Officials said southbound traffic will be maintained.
Police: Man fatally shot during gunfire with Grand Rapids officers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man sought by police in connection with the slaying of an ex-girlfriend has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with officers in western Michigan.Members of a fugitive task force, acting on a tip that the man was in a Grand Rapids' home, encountered him about noon Thursday in an alley, the city's police department said.He started shooting and running, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.Three officers returned fire in what Winstrom described as a "running gun battle."The man, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by shots fired by the officers or if his wound was self-inflicted, according to the department.The officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the state police. No officers were wounded.Police were seeking the man in the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of Tamiqua Wright when they received an anonymous tip that he was in the home Thursday.
Study: more crashes, deaths after Michigan speed limit hikes on rural freeways
“With those lower travel times, there are costs and one of those is increases in crashes, injuries and fatalities,” said MSU Professor Savolainen.
WILX-TV
Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County
DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - A railroad bridge in Shiawassee County was on fire. Officials said on Facebook that the Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge over the Canadian National Railway line was on fire Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office advised people to avoid the area while crews attempted to extinguish the fire.
Lansing man shot by police after pointing gun at officers enters guilty plea
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials say a Lansing man who was shot by police after driving a stolen vehicle and pointing a gun at officers has pleaded guilty.According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Gregory McDowell Jr., 47, was wanted for assault with intent to murder and for absconding from probation when Lansing police spotted him driving recklessly in a Cadillac Escalade. Authorities say McDowell crashed the SUV into other vehicles near the Sparrow Behavioral Health Center before running away with a firearm.Officials say McDowell, who witnesses described as "erratic," ran into a parking lot at the facility and hid under a security vehicle.After failing to comply with commands to put down his gun, officials say McDowell crawled from under the vehicle and reportedly pointed his gun toward Michigan State Police when he was shot multiple times by a trooper.An investigation determined the trooper who fired the shots "used reasonable force and no criminal charges are filed."Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15. McDowell's guilty plea includes a mandatory five-year sentence.
Comments / 1