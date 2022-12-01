Read full article on original website
Consumer Reports.org
Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese
At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
Why this rusty old water tank that sat in a field for decades has just fetched a small fortune for a Victorian farming family
A water tank has sold for a whopping $65,300 despite the 1930s collector's item languishing on a family farm for decades. The Furphy-branded tank and cart that sat on Chris and Karen Bartsh's Victorian farm in Beechworth for 30 years sold for the record price at an online clearing sale in the state's north east on Tuesday.
WFMJ.com
Detergent, household cleaning products recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
The Laundress has issued a recall of various laundry detergent and household cleaning products due to the risk of exposure to bacteria. The recalled products may contain bacteria including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple species of Pseudomonas, many of which are environmental organisms found in soil and water, and some may also be found in humans.
BBC
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
MySanAntonio
FDA approves first lab-grown chicken for human consumption
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Coming possibly soon to a supermarket near you, lab-grown chicken from cultured animal cells. The California-based company UPSIDE Foods recently passed its first pre-market consultation conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and was given the green light to use animal cell culture technology to take living cells from chickens and grow the cells in a controlled environment to make cultured animal cell food, said a statement from the FDA.
marthastewart.com
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
COVID can live on groceries for days, scientists find in new study
The virus is more likely to survive on certain foods, depending on the conditions in which they’re stored.
Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies
Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK.Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time. Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues. An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”. Have you been affected by egg shortages? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukA...
A food scientist explains the dates printed on food
There’s a lot of confusion when it comes to the dates that foods are labeled with. It doesn’t help that many companies use slightly different wording, which makes you unnecessarily ponder what the dates really mean.
Don’t Cook Your Frozen Chicken In An Air Fryer Or Microwave, The CDC Warns
Air fryers, microwaves, and toaster ovens may not be able to heat or cook frozen stuffed chicken products to a high enough temperature to kill bacteria like salmonella.
dcnewsnow.com
Create a festive Christmas party with these mini tabletop Christmas trees
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s no better symbol of the Christmas season than the Christmas tree. Yes, you have Santa Claus and snowflakes, reindeer and elves, but come Christmas morning, it’s the tree you and your loved ones gather around. But not...
Emotional Support Hotline Being Launched on Thanksgiving for Plant Based Eaters
Thanksgiving is well known for being the time of year when families and friends get together and give thanks, along with having a big dinner with turkey and lots of side dishes. Well, move over Butterball turkey hotline, because the alternative milk brand Oatly has announced that they will also be opening a hotline on Thanksgiving Day. The Oatly hotline will be for plant-based eaters, and the goal of the hotline is to help meat-free and dairy-free eaters get through holiday dinner conversations.
Food Beast
Professor Discovers Egg Whites Can Be Used to Create Affordable Water Purifying-Filters
Studies show that each year the amount of microplastic pollution is increasing. Despite what their name may suggest, microplastics account for 92% of plastic pollution found on the ocean’s surface. These disheartening facts are compounded by a growing worldwide water scarcity, as nearly half of the globe's population could be living in areas with a shortage of water as early as 2025.
Popculture
Public Health Alert Issued for Sausage That May Be Contaminated With Plastic
Health officials are advising consumers not to eat certain summer sausages after they were found to possibly be contaminated with a foreign material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an urgent public health alert on Nov. 30 for fully cooked summer sausage products after a consumer reported finding plastic in the product.
Food waste: green vegetable and potato crop glut after mild UK autumn
The mild autumn has caused much of the UK’s green vegetable and potato crops to grow early, leading to a glut and a large amount of waste, and fears of shortages early next year. Cabbages, cauliflower and broccoli that were supposed to be ready later in December or in...
Recall alert: Nestlé Purina recalls cans of wet dog food for mislabeling
Cans of wet dog food have been recalled due to a mislabeling error that led customers to believe they were buying a different kind of food. In a news release on Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company was voluntarily recalling “Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat” prescription wet dog food packaged in 13.4-ounce cans.
Popculture
Iconic Snack Brand No Longer Available in Canada
If you're looking for Cosmic Brownies or Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars, you won't be satiating your cravings in Canada. Little Debbie, the brand behind beloved snacks like Oatmeal Crème Pies, Swiss Cake Rolls, and the seasonal favorite Christmas Tree Cakes, is no longer selling its products in Canada. The...
