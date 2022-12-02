A new all-way stop was installed at Theme Road and Desert Inn Road on Sunrise Mountain to help improve access for residents living in nearby neighborhoods. Residents living in a development off Theme Road faced heavy traffic trying to travel on Desert Inn Road. The change in traffic patterns occurred in September when Clark County’s Department of Public Works finished improvements to extend Desert Inn Road to Hollywood Boulevard and add a bridge over the Las Vegas Wash. A traffic study conducted in November showed the increased traffic flow along Desert Inn Road, combined with other construction work being done in the area, warranted the addition of the all-way stop at Theme Road.

1 DAY AGO