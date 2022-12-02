Read full article on original website
Public Invited to Christmas Tree Lighting Event Today!
Local residents are invited to join Clark County when it flips on the lights to a giant Christmas tree at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Santa and dignitaries will flip the switch at...
Red Cross teams with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue to promote holiday decoration blaze prevention
10 life-saving tips can help keep your Christmas tree and home safe. What: Christmas tree fire safety tips & fire hazard demonstration. When: Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Where: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Training Center, 633 N. Mojave Rd. LAS VEGAS (Dec. 5, 2022) — The Red Cross...
Henderson City Council to Recognize Actions at Allegiant Stadium
Henderson City Council to Recognize Community Ambulance Paramedics and Henderson Police Department Officers during Henderson City Council meeting for Life-Saving Actions at Allegiant Stadium. Community Ambulance Hometown Hero Award awarded to officers and providers for exceptional courage, professionalism, and service. What: Henderson City Council will recognize three Henderson Police officers...
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 1.58 million for 5,772 Industrial Flex Building in Las Vegas(Sold)
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – December 5, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has advised the sale of a concrete tilt-up industrial/flex commercial building in Las Vegas, Nevada. Located at 5040 West Post Road, the 5,772-square-foot building sold for $1.85 million to a private buyer. The sale price was at asking with an extremely short due diligence and closing period.
County Adds All-Way Stop at Theme and Desert In (Traffic Alert)n Road
A new all-way stop was installed at Theme Road and Desert Inn Road on Sunrise Mountain to help improve access for residents living in nearby neighborhoods. Residents living in a development off Theme Road faced heavy traffic trying to travel on Desert Inn Road. The change in traffic patterns occurred in September when Clark County’s Department of Public Works finished improvements to extend Desert Inn Road to Hollywood Boulevard and add a bridge over the Las Vegas Wash. A traffic study conducted in November showed the increased traffic flow along Desert Inn Road, combined with other construction work being done in the area, warranted the addition of the all-way stop at Theme Road.
