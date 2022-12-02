Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley dies at 71, family announces
Actress Kirstie Alley has died after battling cancer, her family and manager said Monday night. She was 71 years old.
Report: Video shows coyote dragging a toddler in California
A home security video shared by KTLA shows a coyote attacking a 2-year-old girl Friday.
‘Dreamgirls’ Stars Jennifer Hudson and Amber Riley Channel Effie White for ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ Duet
Front and center is a position Dreamgirls character Effie White constantly fought to stay in — and the women who have portrayed her in film and on stage carry that uphill battle with them long after the curtains close and the credits roll. On the latest episode of the...
The offensive symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was from an alien-worshipping cult
We’re not sure whether he knew this (and based on his recent behaviour we wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t), but the symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was not quite what it seemed.Most of us understandably took the image – a swastika inside a Star of David – to be another horrific display of antisemitism from the rapper, but it turns out it is actually the insignia for a UFO-worshiping religion.Followers of the Rael Movement (who call themselves Raelians) believe that “extraterrestrials created all life on Earth”, according to their website.“Thousands of years ago, scientists from another...
Kirstie Alley Buoyed ‘Cheers’ With Comedic Charm and a Lit Cigarette
It was an impossible job. Nobody could do it. Few would even want to try. Kirstie Alley pulled it off. This was the fall of 1987. Shelly Long had just left Cheers, the wildly popular, influential NBC sitcom that was built entirely on the scorching, hilarious romantic chemistry between Long’s pretentious Diane Chambers and Ted Danson’s cocky Sam Malone. The show had made Long into a big enough star that she felt she could leave the bar and hit it big in movies. A film career didn’t quite work out for her (though Troop Beverly Hills has its fans), and it sure seemed like Cheers would be in as much trouble without her as she turned out to be without it.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 5: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From Beth and Summer’s Bloody Brawl to an Unlikely Truce
Last week‘s “Yellowstone” ended with sexual intrigue, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) grew increasingly skeptical of the women sleeping with both her father (Kevin Costner) and brother Jamie (Wes Bentley). This week, get your saddles ready, because we’re having a branding! But first, a family dinner from hell. On with the recap:
These overlooked fixtures of San Francisco tell the story of who built the city
You've likely trodden upon hundreds of these small artifacts embedded in San Francisco's sidewalks.
One of San Francisco's oldest movie theaters, the 4 Star, is finally about to reopen
The landmark first opened more than a century ago.
