ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

The offensive symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was from an alien-worshipping cult

We’re not sure whether he knew this (and based on his recent behaviour we wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t), but the symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was not quite what it seemed.Most of us understandably took the image – a swastika inside a Star of David – to be another horrific display of antisemitism from the rapper, but it turns out it is actually the insignia for a UFO-worshiping religion.Followers of the Rael Movement (who call themselves Raelians) believe that “extraterrestrials created all life on Earth”, according to their website.“Thousands of years ago, scientists from another...
SFGate

Kirstie Alley Buoyed ‘Cheers’ With Comedic Charm and a Lit Cigarette

It was an impossible job. Nobody could do it. Few would even want to try. Kirstie Alley pulled it off. This was the fall of 1987. Shelly Long had just left Cheers, the wildly popular, influential NBC sitcom that was built entirely on the scorching, hilarious romantic chemistry between Long’s pretentious Diane Chambers and Ted Danson’s cocky Sam Malone. The show had made Long into a big enough star that she felt she could leave the bar and hit it big in movies. A film career didn’t quite work out for her (though Troop Beverly Hills has its fans), and it sure seemed like Cheers would be in as much trouble without her as she turned out to be without it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy