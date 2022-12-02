Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Weather Wetter before it gets Better
Abundant moisture will continue to move north from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a developing storm system in the western United States. Overnight, expect clouds , drizzle and areas of fog with temperatures rising to the low 60s by dawn. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Tuesday with highs around 70.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain chances and temperatures are going up
As the chance of rain stays up this afternoon the temperature will be going up. We should hit 60s late this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 62°. Then the temperature will hold around 60° overnight. Rainfall amounts today will be low and the same...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Say goodbye to the sun for the next few days
MONDAY: Rain will start back up Monday morning with temperatures in the 40s. Showers continue in the afternoon with temperatures rising into the low 60s. The best chance for a few dry hours will be during the afternoon. South wind around 5 mph. TUESDAY: Rain will continue. We might see...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain, rain, and more rain
Rain will move in during the late morning and continue through the early afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the low 40s under overcast skies.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: After Saturday, a Wet Week Ahead
A cold front will swing through the state late tonight and early Saturday with a few showers followed by clearing skies and cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s and 50s. An upper level disturbance will bring areas of light rain, possibly mixed with sleet in the higher terrain, Sunday...
December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas
CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for Hot Springs National Park, the majestic Ozark Mountains and hundreds of beautiful lakes. The biggest lake in the state, Lake Ouachita, is surrounded by the Ouachita National Forest so it is extremely peaceful and serene. Bull Shoals is not entirely in the state but is another large lake in Arkansas. This manmade lake is on the northern border of the state with Missouri. But are the biggest lakes in Arkansas also the deepest? What is the deepest lake entirely in the state? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Arkansas.
What is the State Bird of Arkansas?
The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in Arkansas in 13 days
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in 13 days, just in time for the holiday season.
Take A Christmas Train Ride Aboard The Arkansas & Missouri RR
It has been a long time since this guy has been on a train ride, too long. But guess who just found a train ride in Arkansas where you can meet Santa and do all kinds of Christmas stuff on a train ride for about two hours... this guy. My...
Arkansas continues reporting ‘very high’ flu rate, 11 new deaths
act of the flu on Arkansas residents continues to climb with an increase in infections and deaths seen in the last week.
List | River Valley holiday events
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The holiday season is hitting Arkansas! Here are some events you can enjoy this month in the River Valley. Christmas Honors Wreath Run - Dec. 3 at Fort Smith Harley Davidson at 9 a.m. Hearts of Gold 5K & Walk - Dec. 3 at Ben...
Arkansas oddities: Is it really against the law to mispronounce the state's name?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas name is quite a "unique" one. Deriving from early Native American origin, many Arkansawyers take great pride in the Arkansas name. Did you know that it is in fact against the law to mispronounce the Arkansas name?. The name Arkansas was given to...
One-time $1,500 stimulus check is coming to some Arkansas residents
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does some additional cash sound just right in time for the holidays? The good news is that is exactly what is happening for some individuals in Arkansas.
Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
Arkansas officials confirm 3rd in-state case of avian influenza, urge precautions
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is expressing concern over growing reports of avian influenza, confirming another new case in the state Thursday.
Three Respiratory Viruses Spreading in Arkansas as Holiday Season Arrives
Three respiratory viruses are threatening Arkansans this holiday season, experts including ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson tell television station KNWA/Fox 24. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is spreading in the state, as are the flu and COVID-19. KNWA/Fox 24 reports that Mercy Northwest Arkansas is seeing an increase in patients with respiratory viruses.
