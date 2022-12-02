Read full article on original website
How Elon Musk Helped Bethesda Prepare For Starfield
Bethesda spoke with Elon Musk and members of the SpaceX team in order to better prepare for creating a sci-fi RPG in space. "Starfield" is the next massive RPG from the team behind "Elder Scrolls" and "Fallout," coming sometime in 2023 to PC and Xbox Series X|S. While the gameplay footage shown has made it clear that "Starfield" shares much of its DNA with the other Bethesda RPGs, it's still a brand-new IP in a setting the team hasn't tackled before, meaning Bethesda needed to do some research.
You Can Play As GTA 6's Main Character In GTA 5
Fans have not learned much about the protagonist — or, rather, protagonists — of "Grand Theft Auto 6" since they were first revealed earlier this year. Bloomberg described the characters — named Jason and Lucia — as being influenced by real-life notorious duo Bonnie and Clyde. After no official news for months, the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leaks on September 18, 2022 made the GTA fanbase lose its collective mind.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Princess Peach Has Fans Erupting In Applause
The new trailer for "The Super Mario Bros." movie just dropped and fans are already excited by the portrayal of the Mushroom Kingdom's favorite monarch. Rather than being the eternal damsel in distress with an unfortunate penchant for getting kidnapped — which fans have often seen over the years — the movie's take on Princess Peach seems strong, confident, and ready to lead her people in a battle to defend their territory from the encroaching Koopa forces.
Does Marvel's Midnight Suns Have A New Game Plus Mode?
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is finally here, and the deck-building action game has critics pretty much saying the same thing: it's pretty great. However, many may be wondering about the replayability factor of the game — and more specifically, if it has a New Game Plus mode. New Game Plus mode is a way to restart the game once it's been completed. It's generally a bit more complicated because players can carry over things from previous games, giving them an opportunity to experience the same story with an all-new set of skills or increased difficulty.
Woman asks Vitamix for empty boxes after cats take over one with new blender inside
Facebook user Jessica Gerson-Neeves pleaded with Vitamix for three empty boxes, one for each of her cats. The blender company was happy to send some over.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Had A Good Reason For Making Deadpool DLC
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is finally releasing, and early reviews are already praising the tactical RPG for its combat mechanics and superhero team building. Not every major hero from the Marvel lineup is available to join the team at launch, however. Instead, some notable characters are only being added to the game through a DLC Season Pass, which will begin to roll out new heroes next year. First among these added characters will be none other than the "merc with a mouth," Deadpool.
The Unexpected Connection Between The Great Gatsby And The Legend Of Zelda
"The Great Gatsby" and "The Legend of Zelda" aren't names you'd often expect to hear in the same sentence, but it's true: The long-spanning powerhouse JRPG franchise from Nintendo owes a major element of its series identity to the work of 20th-century American novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald, as well as his wife, Zelda Fitzgerald.
Easter Eggs You May Have Missed In The New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer
But the launch of the newest trailer has fans even more excited, and with good reason. Anyone who loves the franchise is going to want to see throwbacks to their favorite gaming moments, and this trailer does not disappoint. Here are the best Easter eggs from the official "Super Mario Bros. Movie" trailer.
The Story Behind The Breath Of The Wild 8-Bit Prototype
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is one of Nintendo's most successful and critically acclaimed games of all time, let alone just on the Switch. When it was released in 2017, the last mainline "Zelda" game was "A Link Between Worlds" for the 3DS in 2013, and before that was 2011's "Skyward Sword," which wasn't received as well as other "Zelda" games. To differentiate "Breath of the Wild" from the pack, developers wanted to take the "Zelda" formula in a completely new direction and ended up making the first open-world game of the series.
Stephen Curry Has Joined This '90s Video Game Movie No One Saw Coming
Video game adaptations have been getting a lot of love lately. Everything from the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies to new streaming series like Netflix's "Cyberpunk Edgerunners" and "Arcane" have been surprisingly well received given the historically poor track record that attempting to adapt gaming IPs to film has had in the past. This trend isn't showing any sign of stopping either, as there appear to be several more projects on the way. Fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming "Mario" movie, and now it seems that Amazon is looking to get a piece of the action as well.
The Callisto Protocol Is Already Getting Spoiled
Less than a week ago, a leak gave fans a look at the first 13 minutes of "The Callisto Protocol." Now, days before the game's December 2 release date, a little over two hours of gameplay was leaked that includes more of the start of the game. While the original YouTube leaks have been taken down, one Reddit user shared mirror files of the three videos on the subreddit r/GamingLeaksAndRumors.
Why This Game Kickstarter Only Lasted A Week
A little over a week after its official Kickstarter launched, the video game adaptation of fictional Reddit story "Mystery Flesh Pit National Park" was abruptly cancelled on November 28. Per the official update posted to the Kickstarter page, Village Fox Media — the intended developer of the project — cited poor funding progress as the reason for the quick cancellation. "Unfortunately, it looks like we're not going to make our goal," the update read. "As much as it hurts to [let] it go, that's just how things happen sometimes. Instead of dragging it out for the remainder of the campaign, we're being proactive in moving on to other projects."
Marvel's Midnight Suns Officially Reveals Character Everyone Already Knew About
Gamers will be able to choose from a wide cast of playable superheroes in the upcoming game "Marvel's Midnight Suns" (with even more available to those who choose to purchase the season pass.) Most of the in-game characters that have been revealed so far are ones that most fans will recognize, such as Iron Man and Captain America. There have also been numerous lesser-known heroes who only the most die-hard Marvel fans will know, like Magik and Nico Minoru, but it seems that Firaxis Games' primary concern was making sure that fans got to play with all of the big-name heroes in the upcoming game. Many famous heroes are already in the game, though there was one that had yet to be revealed — a certain physicist who specializes in both gamma radiation and smashing the opposition.
Nintendo Just Reportedly Killed A Huge Smash Bros Tournament
Nintendo has reportedly shut down a massive "Super Smash Bros." tournament just weeks before the championship event, leaving organizers in a challenging situation. Announced via a Medium post, the Smash World Tour Championships, set to take place from December 9-11, have been refused a license to use the game. Smash World Tour also stated that it will not be able to organize any events in 2023 and that it's losing "hundreds of thousands of dollars due to Nintendo's actions."
Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters: Duty Eternal is a fine addition to a brillant base game
Complex Games succeeded in creating a real tactical hit with Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters earlier this year and follows it up with Duty Eternal, its first DLC. The XCOM-like game set in the grimdark universe of the 41st millennium is an all-around strongly implemented power fantasy, which basically only had one major weakness: the mission variety. Anyone who spends hours in the game will quickly come across repetitions of the same mission types without much variation.
Why Fans Think Rockstar Wasted A Great Opportunity With GTA 5
"Grand Theft Auto 5" was first released in 2013. Since then, the game has had plenty of updates and content added to the game, but almost exclusively for "GTA Online" — the multiplayer-only portion of the game. And even though Rockstar finally kept its promise and added DLC to reveal the fate of the "GTA 5" characters in "GTA Online," the content was still focused and built around the online portion of the game. It has become a bit of a sour point for certain fans. Among countless potential plot threads, fans have pointed to one easter egg in the game that could've been much more if Rockstar had focused on single-player content.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: How To Unlock Spider-Man
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is finally out and packed with characters with which to build the perfect superhero team. Though some fan favorites, like Deadpool, aren't available at launch, there are still tons of great options to choose from. This includes everyone's favorite webslinger, Spider-Man. While Spidey is indeed present in...
Why Death Stranding Fans Are Looking Forward To The Game Awards
A mysterious Dec. 1 tweet from Hideo Kojima has fans guessing he may soon announce a sequel to "Death Stranding." The tweet features three strange symbols, one of them appearing to be the umbrella used by Léa Seydoux's character in the first game, Fragile. Along with the images is a message from Kojima: "Start a new journey."
How To Fix Need For Speed Unbound Crashing At Launch On PC
Most PC gamers know the struggle and heartbreak of a game crashing on them as well as the frustration of not being able to find a solution to the problem. Unfortunately, some players are experiencing just these sorts of issues with the launch of "Need for Speed: Unbound." The latest...
How Long Does It Take To Beat Marvel's Midnight Suns?
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" isn't a standard superhero beat 'em up. Instead, it's a tactical role-playing game that will feel more familiar to "XCOM" fans. That's because both titles were developed by Firaxis Games and feature the same turn-based combat. But now, instead of following a group of space marines as they defend the earth from an alien invasion, players build decks and command some of the most iconic characters in the Marvel universe.
