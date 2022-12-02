Read full article on original website
WBKO
Barren County Schools will be closed Dec. 5-6 due to illness
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Schools announced they will be closed Monday Dec. 5 and Tuesday Dec. 6 due to widespread illness. In a Facebook post, officials say they will move to Non-Traditional-Instruction for those two days, as students recover. “We hope that the weekend plus the two...
lakercountry.com
Russell stays ‘green’; Casey, nearly 50 others now ‘yellow’
Russell County and most of the Lake Cumberland district continue to stay in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Neighboring Casey County continues to be the only county in the 10-county district in yellow this...
WBKO
New tugboat launches for Turkey Neck Bend Ferry on Cumberland River in Monroe Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) efforts to upgrade ferry operations in Monroe County recently hit a milestone as one of those upgrades was completed. This is something many area residents were looking forward to. Brand new tugboats were commissioned for the ferry on KY...
spectrumnews1.com
How one family doctor suggests reducing RSV spread and symptoms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Most children will contract Respiratory syncytial virus by the time they turn two. And for most, the symptoms are like a mild cold. But the respiratory illness can be difficult for many young children and older adults, and the triple-threat of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 are causing what doctors call a “triple-demic.”
wnky.com
1 charged following Monday morning threat to local officials
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One person is facing charges after police say they made a social media post threatening local officials, including a Warren County judge. On Monday morning, The Bowling Green Police Department says it received an Instagram post from an individual threatening Warren County judge Kim Geoghegan, assistant county attorney Jamie Meredith and the Bowling Green Police Department.
adairvoice.com
Wreck closes Burkesville/ Hudson St. intersection
An early morning wreck has resulted in power lines being down at the intersection of Burkesville Street and Hudson Street. Early reports indicate a teenager wrecked at the scene after fleeing officers. Officers were not in pursuit at the time of the accident. The juvenile was not injured. The vehicle took down power lines and crashed into the front of Southern Petroleum, 706 Burkesville St., causing substantial damage to the building.
Wave 3
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Nov. 28, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Nov. 28,...
wnky.com
KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
WBKO
Dry conditions tonight and Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, temperatures will dip down into the upper 20s with mostly clear skies. Sunday, it will be chilly but it will be dry! Expect a high in the mid-40s, with mostly cloudy skies. Starting Monday we get our next round of rain into the area.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Nov. 28, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 28 – Dec. 5, 2022. Malinda A. Hostetler, 21, of Smiths Grove, and Adam H. Schrock, 20, of Upton. Kymberly E. Hope Stock, 20, and Wesley M. Dozier, 20, both of...
WBKO
State Farm 4th Region Challenge
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Opening week for high school girls’ basketball concluded with ten teams from the area facing off in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School. Game One. Franklin-Simpson 33. Bowling Green 56. Game Two. Glasgow 47. Greenwood 50. Game Three. Russellville...
College Heights Herald
Graves-Gilbert Clinic leaving campus
Graves-Gilbert Clinic, which currently operates WKU Health Services, will be leaving campus effective Dec. 9. The contract for operating WKU Health Services neared expiration in the spring. The Board of Regents will vote on a new contract before the end of the year, according to a statement from Jace Lux, director of media relations and university spokesperson.
Shooting threat cancels Christmas parade in Bowling Green
A shooting threat against protestors lead to the Bowling Green Christmas Parade getting canceled on Saturday.
College Heights Herald
BGPD receives threat towards protestors resulting numerous canceled events
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The Bowling Green Police Department received a shooting threat towards “groups who intend on protesting in front of the Justice Center & the 1000 blk of Shive Ln,” according to a public safety alert sent this morning.
erienewsnow.com
Kentucky Christmas parade canceled amid threats to protesters calling for Emmett Till accuser's arrest
Bowling Green, Kentucky, has canceled its annual Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday due to threats against protests related to the notorious lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955. The city announced the cancellation in tweet. In a video posted on Facebook, Police Chief Michael Delaney said at least three groups...
WBKO
Police: Till protest peaceful, shooting threat under investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nearly 70 years after his death, protestors call for justice for Emmett Till. Despite shooting threats sent to police, civil rights groups convened in Bowling Green, Till’s accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham’s last known location, in the hopes of convincing the Mississippi court to execute the warrant found for Donham earlier this year.
WBKO
Sports Connection, 12-4-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb recap the heartbreaking weekend with Bowling Green losing in the 5A State Championship game and the WKU Volleyball team’s season coming to an end. Later they are joined by Barren County Girl’s Basketball head coach Piper Lindsey, followed by Bowling Green Boy’s Basketball head coach D.G. Sherrill.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Apollo and Stormy
For this morning’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Stormy and Apollo. These sweet pups are only about eight or nine months but don’t seem to be getting much bigger. The two boys are a bonded pair and love to explore, snuggle and play. These gentle dogs are still waiting for their forever home over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view these dogs and any other available pets that the shelter has over on their Petfinder website, here.
WHAS 11
KSP: Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing another teen in Hodgenville
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A teen was arrested in Larue County after allegedly shooting and killing another teen early Saturday morning. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says they were contacted by Hodgenville Police Department requesting help with an assault investigation near E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville. Officers say that a 17-year-old...
