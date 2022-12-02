ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
The Independent

Homicide investigation underway as Virginia shooting claims four people, including three children

A homicide investigation is underway after four people were found shot in Chesterfield, south of the Virginia capital of Richmond.Police were sent to the scene on Laurel Oak Road shortly before 5am on Friday morning to investigate a disturbance.Major Mike Louth told reporters that four people had been killed and that three of the victims were children, NBC12 reported. A suspect has been arrested and the victims have been identified as JoAnna Cottle, 39, Kaelyn Parson, 13, Kinsey Cottle, 4, Jayson Cottle, 4.On Friday afternoon, police said in a press release that “police entered the residence to perform a...
WWL-AMFM

NOPD investigates Lower Ninth Ward fatal crash

NOPD is looking into the cause of a fatal vehicle crash that occurred this morning near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street that left one person dead and a second injured.
CBS Chicago

5 wounded in gang-related shooting at birthday party in Archer Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are hurt after a shooting in Archer Heights.The shooting happened just after midnight near Archer and Kolin.Police say during a birthday party, one gang member was approached by an opposing gang member. Shots were fired during an argument.One person hurt is cooperating with police. Four other people self-transported to a local hospital and are not cooperating with police.Two of them are in serious condition.No one is in custody. 
KFVS12

Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...

