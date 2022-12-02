ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBOC

DNREC and La Vida Hospitality Terminate Cape Henlopen State Park Restaurant Proposal

LEWES, Del. -- Officials from The Delaware Department of Natural Resources announced at a public meeting Monday night regarding a potential new restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park, that both DNREC and La Vida Hospitality LLC have mutually decided to not move forward with the proposal. "There's some outstanding concerns...
WBOC

Kent County, Del. Offices Closed on Friday Afternoon

DOVER, Del. - Kent County Levy Court and Administration Offices, located at 555 Bay Road in Dover, will close early on Friday, Dec. 9 so that employees may attend the annual holiday employee appreciation luncheon. The closure includes the Kent County Recreation Center and the Kent County Public Library. County...
WBOC

65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
WBAL Radio

Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
nomadlawyer.org

Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
WBOC

ACLU of Del. Opposed to Dover Loitering Ordinance Proposal

DOVER, Del.- Dover City Council has been looking for ways to combat loitering and panhandling for more than a decade. Now, a newly proposed ordinance could change the way loitering laws are enforced in town. Although the proposal draws directly from the statewide loitering code, the American Civil Liberties Union...
WJLA

Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
WBOC

Salisbury Police Chief Says Market Street Stabbing is City's First Homicide of 2022

SALISBURY, Md. - A 32-year-old Laurel, Delaware man died after being stabbed during a fight outside of Market Street Inn early on Sunday morning. Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan says that stabbing death was the city's first homicide of 2022. Chief Duncan says residents should expect to see more of...
WBOC

Delaware Man Chosen to Help with White House Holiday Decorations

ODESSA, Del. (AP) - It looks like the first family won’t be the only touch of Delaware in the White House this year. A man from Odessa has been selected as a White House volunteer decorator for the 2022 holiday season. From a pool of thousands of applicants from...
royalexaminer.com

Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland

But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell

After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.

