Newly elected Harford County Councilmember not invited to swearing in ceremony
Jacob Bennett, a Democrat elected to represent Harford County's District F on the County Council was not invited to today's Inauguration and swearing in ceremony.
WBOC
DNREC and La Vida Hospitality Terminate Cape Henlopen State Park Restaurant Proposal
LEWES, Del. -- Officials from The Delaware Department of Natural Resources announced at a public meeting Monday night regarding a potential new restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park, that both DNREC and La Vida Hospitality LLC have mutually decided to not move forward with the proposal. "There's some outstanding concerns...
WBOC
Kent County, Del. Offices Closed on Friday Afternoon
DOVER, Del. - Kent County Levy Court and Administration Offices, located at 555 Bay Road in Dover, will close early on Friday, Dec. 9 so that employees may attend the annual holiday employee appreciation luncheon. The closure includes the Kent County Recreation Center and the Kent County Public Library. County...
Wbaltv.com
Perry Hall community groups concerned over plans to turn Sears store into apartments
NOTTINGHAM, Md. — A closed Sears store in White Marsh has a new owner who wants to build a 516-unit apartment complex in its place, but community groups are concerned about the project and the increased traffic and school overcrowding it could bring. People told 11 News they are...
WBOC
65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
WBAL Radio
Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
baltimorebrew.com
After a century of industrial accidents and toxic exposures, Curtis Bay residents say they’ve had enough
Residents want the coal terminal to go, and for the Scott administration to help them make their community safe and sustainable. The marchers who stood in the rain outside the gates of the CSX coal facility in Curtis Bay – carrying signs that said “Coal Kills” and chanting “CSX has got to go!” – pegged their protest to a grim anniversary.
popville.com
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
Family of fallen Howard County firefighter has home mortgage paid off
The wife and five kids of Lieutenant Nathan Flynn will no longer have to worry about paying their home mortgage.
Nottingham MD
Separate yard materials collection in Baltimore County to end in December, resume in April
TOWSON, MD—The separate collection of yard materials (for Baltimore County residents with “Y” days on their collection schedules) will halt in December, and will resume in April 2023. The date of the last 2022 “Y” day varies among collection schedules. Residents should refer to their particular schedule...
Burglars strike Emmorton Professional Center in Bel Air
Police in Harford County are circulating images of vandals who burglarized the Emmorton Professional Center in Bel Air last week in hopes that someone can identify them.
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
WBOC
ACLU of Del. Opposed to Dover Loitering Ordinance Proposal
DOVER, Del.- Dover City Council has been looking for ways to combat loitering and panhandling for more than a decade. Now, a newly proposed ordinance could change the way loitering laws are enforced in town. Although the proposal draws directly from the statewide loitering code, the American Civil Liberties Union...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
WBOC
Salisbury Police Chief Says Market Street Stabbing is City's First Homicide of 2022
SALISBURY, Md. - A 32-year-old Laurel, Delaware man died after being stabbed during a fight outside of Market Street Inn early on Sunday morning. Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan says that stabbing death was the city's first homicide of 2022. Chief Duncan says residents should expect to see more of...
WBOC
Delaware Man Chosen to Help with White House Holiday Decorations
ODESSA, Del. (AP) - It looks like the first family won’t be the only touch of Delaware in the White House this year. A man from Odessa has been selected as a White House volunteer decorator for the 2022 holiday season. From a pool of thousands of applicants from...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
Maryland Bridge Shut Down As Police Investigate Early Morning Crash On Hatem Bridge
An early Monday morning crash led to the closure of a normally-busy bridge in Maryland as police investigated the incident. In Harford County, three vehicles were involved in a crash on US 40 that was reported at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Hatem Bridge in Havre De Grace, according to officials.
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
