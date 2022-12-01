Read full article on original website
Related
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Healthline
Do Antibiotics Work for Blepharitis?
Antibiotics are one possible treatment for blepharitis. They can sometimes help keep the area free of bacteria or treat an underlying condition. Blepharitis causes your eyelids to become red and inflamed. You may experience irritation of the eye area and feel like something is stuck in your eye. Many people have flakes or crusts at the base of the eyelids that look like dandruff.
Healthline
Why Experts are Skeptical of Elon Musk's Brain Implants
Elon Musk’s Neuralink has been focusing on brain-implant technology. In theory, brain-implants may help with restoring sight or help with severed nerves. But there is not yet evidence that these implants will be effective in humans. In a “show and tell” recruitment event last week, Elon Musk’s health tech...
Healthline
Heart Disease: Study Finds Women Get Different Medical Advice Than Men
Physicians mistakenly give women different medical advice to prevent heart disease compared to men. Women are more likely to be told to diet and exercise and men are more likely to be given a prescription for cholesterol-lowering medication. Heart disease is the top cause of death for men and women...
Healthline
Everything You Need to Know About DHE for Migraine Treatment
Dihydroergotamine (DHE) is an older migraine medication. Triptans have largely replaced DHE as a first-line treatment. Still, a doctor may recommend DHE if other treatments don’t relieve your symptoms. Dihydroergotamine (DHE) was first approved for use in people with migraine in. . But it’s no longer a first-line treatment...
Healthline
How to Recognize Selective Mutism and Tips to Get Support
Some folks are naturally shy, especially around people they don’t know. But if you shut down completely and find it impossible to talk in certain situations, you may have selective mutism. Selective mutism is an anxiety disorder that most often affects children. In fact, about 1% of children seen...
Healthline
Insomnia: Cardiovascular Exercise May Reduce the Need for Sleeping Pills
A recent study suggests that people who are physically fit are less likely to need prescription sleep aids. The findings show that moderate- to vigorous-intensity exercise for 75 minutes per week maintains good cardiorespiratory fitness and promotes optimal sleep. To improve sleep hygiene, experts say 30 minutes of daily exercise...
Healthline
Pink Eye or Dry Eye: Knowing the Differences
It can be difficult to differentiate pink eye symptoms from dry eye symptoms because they both involve red, swollen eyes. But there are certain ways the eye conditions differ, and you’ll want to also consult your eye doctor. Itchy, red eyes can be caused by allergies, infections, or even...
Feeling Drained? You're Probably Dealing With 'Energy Leakage.' Here's What To Know.
Every activity and task consumes energy, but there are some little, unexpected things that drain your energy, too.
Healthline
Gallstones vs. Kidney Stones: Understanding the Difference
Both gallstones and kidney stones can be very painful. Gallstones are deposits of digestive fluid, while kidney stones are crystals formed from chemicals in the urine. Both types of stones may pass. Gallstones may require the removal of the gallbladder. Gallstones and kidney stones are common health conditions with similar...
Healthline
What Is Vascular Surgery and When Is It Needed?
Vascular surgery can treat conditions that affect the blood vessels in your body. It may be recommended when vascular disease is advanced or increases your risk of serious health outcomes. There are different types of vascular surgery, including open surgeries and less invasive options. Vascular surgery focuses on treating diseases...
Healthline
How to Know If You’re Experiencing AFib or a Panic Attack
When your heart starts racing, your chest feels constricted, and you’re overcome by an intense feeling of foreboding, you may be experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or a panic attack — or both. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common forms of irregular or atypical heart rate, otherwise...
Healthline
Adolescents Are Ditching Alcohol for Cannabis at a High Rate
Researchers report that misuse of cannabis among adolescents is now higher than alcohol misuse. Experts say that edible cannabis products, in particular, are a problem. They note that cannabis can have an effect on brain development in people under 25 years of age. Cannabis misuse among children ages 6 to...
Comments / 0