wevv.com
Evansville man identified as victim in fatal tree trimming accident
An Evansville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal tree trimming incident that happened on Bickmeier Road on Friday morning. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 41-year-old Travis Lee Burkett died from internal crushing injuries from the work-related accident. As we reported Friday, authorities responded to a...
Affidavit reveals more information on murder investigation in Evansville
(WEHT) - Evansville Police have released more details following a murder investigation on Sunday.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed at Vanderburgh County job site
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a work related accident on Bickmeier Road last week.
wevv.com
Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Webster County
Three people are facing meth trafficking charges after an investigation in Providence, Kentucky. The Providence Police Department says it started when officers saw a suspicious vehicle late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Inside that vehicle was 52-year-old Tyffani Stone of Hanson, 32-year-old Frances Teem of Tennessee, and 45-year-old Brian Newton...
14news.com
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher shot 37-year-old Gamia Stuart several times in front of her apartment on Clayton Avenue on Sunday. Police say when Stuart was shot, she was on the phone with her friend, Whitney Gregory. 14 News sat down with Gregory today to go...
A standoff in Evansville leads to two arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A standoff in Evansville resulted in two arrests last night. According to Evansville Police, the incident began around 10:15 p.m. at a hotel on Green River Road. Officers say a caller reported that Chas Bard, 31, got into an argument with his girlfriend and refused to leave. According to police, Bard […]
14news.com
Affidavit: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting man with car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she hit a man with her car. According to an affidavit, that happened Sunday around 12:30 p.m. in the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say when they...
UPDATE: EPD makes one arrest in Sunday morning murder investigation
The Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch confirmed there was a shooting on Sunday morning.
14news.com
UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that a call came in a little after 9 a.m. Sunday for a shooting in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue. Dispatch says that a male suspect shot and killed a female victim. According to an affidavit, the victim was on the phone with...
Victim of Sunday morning shooting identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville. Officials say Stewart died in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on December 4. Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy which has been […]
Man accused of assaulting victim with hammer
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Central City said one person was arrested after assaulting a person with a hammer. Police said they were sent to the 1000 block of W. Reservoir Avenue in reference to an assault on Friday. According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. […]
HPD: Man found lying in field after crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson said a man was found lying in a field after he left the scene of a crash Friday night. Officers said they were sent to the 3300 block of Zion Road for a crash involving several vehicles. Police said one of the drivers, Richard Morris, had left the […]
14news.com
Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The westbound lane of I-64 was closed for several hours on Monday after a cattle truck overturned near the 31-mile marker. That is just a little under two miles from I-69. ISP confirmed that no people were severely injured in the accident, though several cows were injured and had to be put down on the scene.
14news.com
EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a man was arrested after punching a pregnant woman Saturday night. According to an affidavit, 60-year-old Johnny McGillem assaulted a female victim at the Quality Inn in Evansville. Police say the victim and McGillem were staying in the same room together Saturday night. Officials...
14news.com
HPD: Multiple vehicle crash on Zion Road, one driver flees scene
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, during a vehicle crash, one driver fled the scene of the accident while under the influence Friday night. According to a press release, just before 7 p.m., Henderson Police responded to a multiple-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Zion Road. Officials say officers...
14news.com
Evansville man pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 4 years, 8 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, 22-year-old Jose Crosby was captured on security camera on a firing rage shooting a 45-caliber pistol.
EPD arrests two at UE baseball field for trespassing and meth
Two men were arrested at the University of Evansville's baseball field building on Friday afternoon on charges of trespassing and drug possession.
Jasper car accident leaves $7,000 in damage to Kimball International
A car accident on Friday night left Kimball International with $7,000 worth in damages and $10,000 in car damages.
One dead after accidental shooting in Henderson
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Coroner's Office has confirmed that one person is dead following an accidental shooting in the parking lot of River City Pawn.
14news.com
Dispatch: Authorities respond to single-vehicle fire on I-64 in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirmed a report of a single-vehicle fire on Interstate 64 on Saturday evening. Dispatch says it happened on the eastbound side of I-64 near the 55-mile marker. Officials say the call originally came in around 5 p.m. Viewers told 14 News that...
