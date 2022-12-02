ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wevv.com

Evansville man identified as victim in fatal tree trimming accident

An Evansville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal tree trimming incident that happened on Bickmeier Road on Friday morning. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 41-year-old Travis Lee Burkett died from internal crushing injuries from the work-related accident. As we reported Friday, authorities responded to a...
wevv.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Webster County

Three people are facing meth trafficking charges after an investigation in Providence, Kentucky. The Providence Police Department says it started when officers saw a suspicious vehicle late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Inside that vehicle was 52-year-old Tyffani Stone of Hanson, 32-year-old Frances Teem of Tennessee, and 45-year-old Brian Newton...
14news.com

Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher shot 37-year-old Gamia Stuart several times in front of her apartment on Clayton Avenue on Sunday. Police say when Stuart was shot, she was on the phone with her friend, Whitney Gregory. 14 News sat down with Gregory today to go...
WEHT/WTVW

A standoff in Evansville leads to two arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A standoff in Evansville resulted in two arrests last night. According to Evansville Police, the incident began around 10:15 p.m. at a hotel on Green River Road. Officers say a caller reported that Chas Bard, 31, got into an argument with his girlfriend and refused to leave. According to police, Bard […]
14news.com

Affidavit: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting man with car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she hit a man with her car. According to an affidavit, that happened Sunday around 12:30 p.m. in the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say when they...
14news.com

UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that a call came in a little after 9 a.m. Sunday for a shooting in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue. Dispatch says that a male suspect shot and killed a female victim. According to an affidavit, the victim was on the phone with...
WEHT/WTVW

Victim of Sunday morning shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) –  The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville. Officials say Stewart died in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on December 4. Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy which has been […]
WEHT/WTVW

Man accused of assaulting victim with hammer

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Central City said one person was arrested after assaulting a person with a hammer. Police said they were sent to the 1000 block of W. Reservoir Avenue in reference to an assault on Friday. According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. […]
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Man found lying in field after crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson said a man was found lying in a field after he left the scene of a crash Friday night. Officers said they were sent to the 3300 block of Zion Road for a crash involving several vehicles. Police said one of the drivers, Richard Morris, had left the […]
14news.com

Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The westbound lane of I-64 was closed for several hours on Monday after a cattle truck overturned near the 31-mile marker. That is just a little under two miles from I-69. ISP confirmed that no people were severely injured in the accident, though several cows were injured and had to be put down on the scene.
14news.com

EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a man was arrested after punching a pregnant woman Saturday night. According to an affidavit, 60-year-old Johnny McGillem assaulted a female victim at the Quality Inn in Evansville. Police say the victim and McGillem were staying in the same room together Saturday night. Officials...
14news.com

HPD: Multiple vehicle crash on Zion Road, one driver flees scene

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, during a vehicle crash, one driver fled the scene of the accident while under the influence Friday night. According to a press release, just before 7 p.m., Henderson Police responded to a multiple-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Zion Road. Officials say officers...
14news.com

Evansville man pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 4 years, 8 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, 22-year-old Jose Crosby was captured on security camera on a firing rage shooting a 45-caliber pistol.
14news.com

Dispatch: Authorities respond to single-vehicle fire on I-64 in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirmed a report of a single-vehicle fire on Interstate 64 on Saturday evening. Dispatch says it happened on the eastbound side of I-64 near the 55-mile marker. Officials say the call originally came in around 5 p.m. Viewers told 14 News that...

