Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
After Rumors About Tony DiNozzo's NCIS Return Swirled, Michael Weatherly Fed Right Into Them
NCIS vet Michael Weatherly is no doubt aware that fans would love to see him return as DiNozzo, and he's apparently ready for it.
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
Madame Noire
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
The Winchesters Unveils First Look At Smallville's Tom Welling Joining The Supernatural Universe
We have our first look at Tom Welling on The Winchesters!
Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Says Mariska Hargitay Can Never Stop Laughing On Set
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is a series that explores dark themes, but another significant aspect of the show is the camaraderie between the officers working at the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. Although characters have come and gone over the years, the cast has retained that sense of unity. Change is again on the horizon, as Kelli Giddish will soon be exiting the series after playing Detective Amanda Rollins since 2011 (via Variety). Now that we finally know which episode of "Law & Order: SVU" will be her last, fans are gearing up for the character's departure.
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Ends with a Shocking, Tragic Death
What a premiere. Yellowstone is back, and Season 5 wastes no time before plunging the… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Ends with a Shocking, Tragic Death appeared first on Outsider.
Daniela Ruah Clears The Confusion Over Her Absence In NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
The fourth episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, titled "Dead Stick," focuses primarily on the family of Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) — specifically, his father and his son. Much of the episode is devoted to a plane crash involving Sam's son Aiden Hanna (Tye White), whom the Navy believes is directly responsible for the incident. Aiden and his father are forced to try and clear his name, eventually collecting enough evidence to prove that Aiden was not at fault and actually helped save another man's life as his plane went down.
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Details About the Beloved ‘Die Hard’ Star Clarence Gilyard Jr. You Probably Didn’t Know
Any Die Hard fan knows Clarence Gilyard Jr, who died this week at age 66. He played Theo, the talented... The post Details About the Beloved ‘Die Hard’ Star Clarence Gilyard Jr. You Probably Didn’t Know appeared first on Outsider.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
wegotthiscovered.com
Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation
We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits
Fans are rejoicing after it seems like Caroline Warner has taken her leave from “Yellowstone.” The context: Beth made a... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits appeared first on Outsider.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
msn.com
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
