KRGV
Seven children adopted into forever homes in Cameron County
Three Cameron County families officially got a little bigger this week. Those three families adopted seven children between them. One of the families adopted a child that they were already fostering. "We knew that going into fostering that's exactly what we wanted to happen, we wanted this end result," father...
KRGV
Mission Animal Shelter holding free adoption event
Those looking for a furry friend will have a chance to provide a forever home for a pet. The Mission Animal Shelter is holding “A Home for the Pawlidays,” a free adoption event on Saturday, Dec. 3 that starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. The...
kurv.com
Proposals Sought From Private Companies To Manage Hidalgo County-Leased Willacy County Jail
Hidalgo County will be sending requests for proposals from private companies to operate the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility. The decision by Hidalgo County commissioners to do that comes about a month after Hidalgo and Willacy counties signed an agreement for Hidalgo County to lease the jail for the next 50 years.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Activists call on Rancho Viejo to oppose Texas LNG
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local opposition to a proposed Texas Liquefied Natural Gas project continues as environmental activists urge the town of Rancho Viejo to join other cities in voicing their disapproval of the gas plant. The South Texas Environmental Justice Network is asking the public to...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Even through the rain the McAllen parade had a great outcome
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Saturday night’s rain did not put a damper on the fun at the McAllen holiday parade. Thousands of people still turned out to see the 56 floats, 32 balloons, and 13 marching bands. “We never saw anybody leave. It was just fantastic,” Assistant City...
KRGV
Valley residents ready for McAllen Holiday Parade
The city of McAllen is getting ready for its annual holiday parade. The McAllen Holiday Parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday. Valley residents say they're making plans to attend the event. "It's pretty amazing," said Valley resident Linda Hahn. "I see it on TV, and it's just so impressive. If...
KRGV
City of Palmview swears in new police chief
The city of Palmview has a new police chief. The swearing in of Chief Jose Trevino is happening Monday at the Palmview City Hall. Trevino is taking over after the resignation of former police Chief Gilberto Zamora earlier this year. Channel 5 News has learned Trevino was working as the...
KRGV
Behind the McAllen Holiday Parade security operations
About 200,000 people enjoyed the McAllen Holiday Parade Saturday night. In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, security is the priority for McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez. "Today, everything can happen," Rodriguez said. Thousands of people lined the streets Saturday night to enjoy the parade. "So we...
KRGV
Valley family loses mobile home in fire
A single mother of four and her children are staying with a friend after a fire destroyed her home. The fire made Erica Diaz’s mobile home near the city of Edinburg unlivable, the Hidalgo County fire marshal said, adding that the fire was sparked by a candle. "The cause...
Texas assault call leads officer to apartment with ‘possibly over 100’ beer cans, roaches
After officers responded to an assault call that led to a Texas man's arrest, they discovered what they described as unsanitary conditions at the family's home.
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets. Further, the case illustrates how police can use a new Texas law, which took effect in January. On Nov. 22, a McAllen animal warden found […]
KRGV
Weslaco man arrested in connection with theft of Christmas decorations
A Weslaco man is behind bars in connection with the theft of several Christmas decorations, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Joel Pedraza was identified as the suspect who stole the decorations from the front yard of people’s houses throughout the city, police said. Among the stolen items were...
Cameron County reports 371 new COVID-19 cases
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health is reporting more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. According to the county’s public report, there are a total of 371 new cases. Of the 371 cases, 136 are confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Cameron County reported 232 cases are based on antigen testing. […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Judge Cortez wants to reduce poverty in Hidalgo County; colonia residents respond
ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has set up the Prosperity Task Force to address poverty in his county. To get feedback from colonia residents, Cortez hosted a town hall meeting at a community center in Little Mexico, south Alamo. At the event, Cortez pointed out that, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 25 percent of Hidalgo County residents live below the poverty line.
BPUB remains under stage 2 for water restrictions
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced that it will remain in stage two of the Drought Contingency Plan. Under stage two water restrictions, lawn watering by a sprinkler system is restricted to two days a week based on the last digit of the service address and from midnight through 7 a.m. […]
borderreport.com
Brownsville native named chief patrol agent of Rio Grande Valley Sector
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office.
KRGV
LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December
The holiday season is finally here, and if you are looking for some fun holiday activities for the family this December — Channel 5 News has you covered. Time: Monday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Where: La Plaza Mall in McAllen. Caring Santa is an event for children with...
kurv.com
Trial Set For Harlingen Man In Corpus Christi Woman’s Murder
A Harlingen man will stand trial early next year for the shooting death of a Corpus Christi woman more than three years ago. A February trial date was set for 47-year-old Anthony Eliff after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera. Loera was killed...
KRGV
Alton police launches new program to provide welfare checks over the phone
Senior citizens living in Alton can now sign up for weekly welfare checks over the phone. The newly launched "R U OK?" program is a free service that offers weekly phone calls so participants can be checked up on. If any concern is expressed, the caller will determine the nature...
Missing hairnets is normal because “every restaurant is like that” claims employee with 11 point inspection report
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Alamo and La Feria for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” The “Food 4 Thought” program awards eateries with a Top Performer sticker for clean inspection reports. The sticker informs customers of their cleanliness. This week’s Top Performer recipient […]
Comments / 5