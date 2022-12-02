ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Michigan Transfer Quarterback Cade McNamara Reportedly Makes Commitment

By Mitchell Forde
 4 days ago

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more prominent names in the college football transfer portal has reportedly decided where he will play next season.

It didn't take him long.

Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who entered the transfer portal on Monday, has committed to Iowa, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

"Sources: Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has committed to transfer to Iowa," Thamel tweeted. "An announcement is expected soon."

McNamara started 16 games across the past three seasons at Michigan, including all 14 games for the Wolverines in 2021. He led the team to its first Big Ten title since 2004 with a win over his new team in the conference championship game, as well as a College Football Playoff appearance.

This year, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh staged a quarterback competition between McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy. McNamara started the Wolverines' season-opening matchup against Colorado State and also played in wins over Connecticut and Hawaii early in the season.

But McNamara injured his leg, McCarthy ran away with the starting job, and McNamara has not played since.

During his Michigan career, McNamara completed 63.1 percent of his passes and threw 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions.

McNamara should bring a significant boost to a woeful Iowa offense. With Spencer Petras at the helm this season, the Hawkeyes ranked No. 122 out of 131 FBS teams in passing yardage and threw just six touchdowns all season compared to seven interceptions. The Hawkeyes ranked second-to-last nationally in total offense.

McNamara still has three seasons of eligibility remaining, should he choose to use them.

James
3d ago

Only question I have about all of these players going into the transfer portal. They say they have committed to a team? Really? They have no concept of the word commitment. There’s too many options into many ways to get out of something that they may not like because it doesn’t go with what they want because they may not be playing and maybe they haven’t earned it yet. There’s too much babying with these morons that they call athletes right now. I don’t care if they’re kids or not. That’s exactly what they’re acting like. Entitled morons. The teams that are able to get rid of players like that. Probably the best thing that could probably happen to the team that they’re coming from.

