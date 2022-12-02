Breaking: Michigan Transfer Quarterback Cade McNamara Reportedly Makes Commitment

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more prominent names in the college football transfer portal has reportedly decided where he will play next season.

It didn't take him long.

Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who entered the transfer portal on Monday, has committed to Iowa, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

"Sources: Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has committed to transfer to Iowa," Thamel tweeted. "An announcement is expected soon."

McNamara started 16 games across the past three seasons at Michigan, including all 14 games for the Wolverines in 2021. He led the team to its first Big Ten title since 2004 with a win over his new team in the conference championship game, as well as a College Football Playoff appearance.

This year, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh staged a quarterback competition between McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy. McNamara started the Wolverines' season-opening matchup against Colorado State and also played in wins over Connecticut and Hawaii early in the season.

But McNamara injured his leg, McCarthy ran away with the starting job, and McNamara has not played since.

During his Michigan career, McNamara completed 63.1 percent of his passes and threw 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions.

McNamara should bring a significant boost to a woeful Iowa offense. With Spencer Petras at the helm this season, the Hawkeyes ranked No. 122 out of 131 FBS teams in passing yardage and threw just six touchdowns all season compared to seven interceptions. The Hawkeyes ranked second-to-last nationally in total offense.

McNamara still has three seasons of eligibility remaining, should he choose to use them.