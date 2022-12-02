ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Everything to Know About Chippendales Founder Steve Banerjee

By Whitney Danhauer
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

The new Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales follows the story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an immigrant who moved to the United States to chase the American dream of wealth and success. Banerjee founded Chippendales, the most popular male dance troupe of all time. However, incredibly successful people rarely make it to the top without making a few enemies along the way. Here’s everything we know about Steve Banerjee.

[WARNING: Because Welcome to Chippendales is based on a true story, the details in this article might be considered spoilers.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SG0aU_0jUVmpjy00
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Steve Banerjee, played by Kumail Nanjiani | Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu

Steve Banerjee had dreams of opening a backgammon club

When we first meet Banerjee in Welcome to Chippendales , two young men antagonize him as he works as the manager of a small gas station. When the gas station chain’s owner invites Banerjee to dinner, he offers to help him open up his own gas station with the money he’s saved over the years. However, running a gas station wasn’t what Banerjee’s dreams were made of, and he declined the offer. Instead, he had high hopes of opening a successful backgammon club.

Banerjee found an old nightclub and bought it with his savings. As it turns out, the good people of Los Angeles weren’t chomping at the bit to play backgammon. However, a man named Paul Snider walked into Banerjee’s establishment with his then-girlfriend Dorothy Stratten. Banerjee asked for Snider’s help, and eventually, the idea to turn the nightclub into a male strip club for women was born. Soon after, Banerjee also brought on Emmy award-winning director Nick de Noia to help choreograph the dances.

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 1 ‘An Elegant, Exclusive Atmosphere’: Steve Banerjee’s Big Mistake – Bringing Paul Snider On Board

Steve Banerjee hired a hitman to kill Nick de Noia

In the most recent episode of Welcome to Chippendales titled “Velveeta,” tensions between Banerjee and de Noia came to a head when Banerjee orchestrated a photo shoot of the male dancers without de Noia’s creative input. The episode ends with de Noia buying a one-way ticket to New York.

In reality, Banerjee wanted to transform Chippendales into a franchise and expand to New York. He and de Noia decided to split the business, with Banerjee handling all of the permanent clubs and de Noia running the tours. However, de Noia’s tours became a tremendous success, and Banerjee became jealous.

In 1987, Banerjee hired a former Miami police officer by the name of Ray Colon and his accomplice, Gilbert Rivera Lopez, to murder de Noia and get him out of the picture. Colon and Lopez showed up at de Noia’s Times Square office and shot him in the face, killing him.

Even with de Noia out of the picture, Banerjee remained obsessed with gaining more and more power. He paid Colon to commit arson and burn down clubs Banerjee saw as a threat. Banerjee also hired Colon to murder former Chippendales dancers who began their own company. Thankfully, Colon backed out before he went through with it.

Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee died by suicide in jail

Authorities eventually arrested Banerjee for multiple crimes, including conspiracy to violate the federal murder-for-hire statute, and for five counts of causing others to travel in foreign commerce, according to UPI . Banerjee pled not guilty at first, but if convicted, he would receive a lifelong prison sentence and fined $1.75 million. However, he ended up changing his plea to guilty for the charges of attempted arson, racketeering, and murder for hire. The plea deal he received cut his sentence to 26 years in prison, and he lost all of his assets gained from the Chippendales franchise. Banerjee died by suicide before sentencing, though, and his wife, Irene, inherited Chippendales.

Welcome to Chippendales Episodes 1-3 are currently streaming on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 2, ‘Four Geniuses,’ Shows Just How Much Steve Banerjee Buys into the American Dream

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers

Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
Distractify

'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically

Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
Page Six

Amy Robach all smiles arriving home alone amid alleged T.J. Holmes affair

Not a care in the world! Amy Robach was all smiles as she arrived at her NYC apartment alone on Friday despite the ongoing scandal plaguing her and “GMA 3” co-anchor T.J. Holmes. The broadcaster appeared unfazed as she made her way home, looking casual in jeans, a camo shirt and an overcoat. She kept her eyes concealed with a pair of sunglasses. Robach’s parents were later seen departing her apartment. The 49-year-old journalist’s attitude aligns with Page Six’s report that she and Holmes, 45, are “not ashamed” of their relationship despite the fact that it allegedly began before they each separated from their...
OK! Magazine

Meri Brown Gushes She Is 'In Love' With All Things 'Currently Present' In Her Life After Shaming Christine For Leaving Polygamous Family

All peachy over there? Despite some tension with Christine Brown over her decision to leave their family, Meri Brown is grateful for everyone and everything that is currently still in her life.The first wife of Kody Brown boasted about her life on Wednesday, November 9, taking to Instagram to share a beaming selfie alongside the words, "All that I am becoming is in front of me.""The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!" the Sister Wives star insisted. "I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences...
OK! Magazine

'Good Morning America' Stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Ignore Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair During Show

Keeping their mouths shut! Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Whit Johnson didn't talk about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair on Thursday, December 1 — just one day after the scandalous news was revealed. The trio reported on the news and never mentioned anything about their GMA 3 colleagues, who allegedly had a months-long affair. According to an insider, the pair's romance began in March when they were both training for the New York City Half Marathon. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

235K+
Followers
122K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy