ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Christine McVie Wrote This Popular Fleetwood Mac Song About Her Affair

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Christine McVie wrote a hit song about her affair while married to her Fleetwood Mac bandmate, John McVie. Here’s which track from the popular Rumours album is about McVie’s entanglement, and what her husband thought of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312ehN_0jUVmmL100
Christine McVie | Hulton Archive/Evening Standard

Christine McVie wrote the Fleetwood Mac song ‘You Make Loving Fun’ about her affair

Rumours was Fleetwood Mac’s most successful album, but it was created during a period of intense personal turmoil for the band members.

Keyboardist Christine McVie was married to bass guitarist John McVie, but she was unhappy, and the couple was on the cusp of separation. Christine had an affair with Curry Grant, the band’s lighting director. Their entanglement inspired the song “You Make Loving Fun.”

The hit track contains the lyrics, “Don’t, don’t break the spell / It would be different and you know it will / You, you make loving fun / And I don’t have to tell you but you’re the only one.”

Christine McVie’s husband thought she wrote ‘You Make Loving Fun’ about her dogs

The keyboardist thought she would struggle to write anything for Rumours , but she made four songs on the album: “Don’t Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Oh Daddy,” and “Songbird.” She also, along with the rest of the group, contributed to “The Chain.”

“I thought I was drying up,” Christine McVie told Q Magazine (per I Love Classic Rock ). “I was practically panicking because every time I sat down at a piano, nothing came out. Then, one day in Sausalito, I just sat down and wrote in the studio, and the four-and-a-half songs of mine on the album are a result of that.”

As for the lyrics in “You Make Loving Fun,” John McVie had no idea it was about his wife’s affair. “Knowing John, he probably thought it was about one of her dogs,” said drummer Mick Fleetwood (via Songfacts ).

Fleetwood Mac had several affairs within the band

Christine McVie wasn’t the only member of Fleetwood Mac who had an affair. The band was rife with scandal and drama, and there were several relationships within the group.

Perhaps the group’s most famous couple was Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, who joined the band as a couple. Some of Fleetwood Mac’s best songs are about their romance and bitter breakup.

Before the Nicks and Buckingham joined the band, Mick Fleetwood’s wife, Jenny Boyd, had an affair with lead guitarist Bob Weston. The drummer was heartbroken over the infidelity, leading to Weston’s departure from the group.

After Nicks and Buckingham broke up, the singer had an affair with Fleetwood. Nicks was in a relationship with the Eagles’ Don Henley at the time, while the drummer was working things out with Boyd.

And John and Christine McVie , the only married couple within the band, continued working together amidst their divorce.

“To be in Fleetwood Mac is to live in a soap opera,” Nicks told Us Magazine in 1990. “And it has been pretty scandalous and pretty incestuous, and pretty wonderful in a lot of ways.”

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Once Exposed the Real Reason John and Christine McVie Divorced

Comments / 2

Related
musictimes.com

Alan Jackson Illness: Country Star's Latest Picture 'Unrecognizable' According to Fans

Alan Jackson looks unrecognizable as seen in a recent Instagram post. In 2021, the 64-year-old singer revealed that he has a neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?. The illness is a hereditary nerve abnormality that produces anomalies in the nerves that supply the feet, legs, hands, and...
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture

John Stamos Reveals Death of Barry Keenan, Who Kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr.

The mastermind behind the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr. has died. Actor John Stamos confirmed such in a social media post. He says Barry Keenan penned a letter to him detailing his decision to take his own life. Just days after JFK's November 1963 assassination, Keenan led Frank a 19-year-old Frank Jr. out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He held him for ransom in an LA home, demanding $240,000 from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were quickly arrested soon after Frank Jr.'s release, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. The story is now the subject of a new podcast, Snatching Sinatra.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

235K+
Followers
122K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy