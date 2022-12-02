Read full article on original website
People fill streets for annual New Bern Christmas Parade
NEW BERN, Craven County — Once again, downtown New Bern was the site of the annual Christmas Parade. Trucks, cars, bikes, and trailers line up the streets as people watched the parade. Holiday spirit has filled the streets of New Bern as floats passed through playing music. The community...
Greenville man missing since December 2nd
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to the Greenville NC Police Department, Khalil Ross Jefferson, 22, is missing. Jefferson was reported missing on December 2nd and still has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Jefferson has a lean...
Update: Body of missing man found in Neuse River
North Carolina — The body of Anthony Parker, of Greenville, was found Monday December 5th. According to Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, Parker's body was found around 9:00 AM between a ramp and the highway 43 bridge near weyerhaeuser. Authorities are investigating. On November 28th, a car...
Baby Amelia home after being rescued by NC State Trooper
LENOIR COUNTY- An update to a story News Channel 12 only reported. A baby that was saved by a Highway State Trooper is now out of the hospital. Earlier this week we told you about little baby Amelia who is a triplet. She was suffering from RSV symptoms and was unresponsive as her father drove her to the hospital.
New Sheriff sworn in for Lenoir County, will focus on decreasing gun violence
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Sheriff Jackie Rogers was sworn in Monday, December 5th in Kinston. Sheriff Jackie Rogers said he is excited and ready to get to work tackling the problems facing Lenoir County. He said his first order of business is decreasing the gun violence in Kinston. There...
Emergency crews still searching Neuse River for missing man
NEW BERN, Craven County — The search for a missing man continued into the weekend Saturday Dec. 3, 2022 as emergency officials were still combing the Neuse River. On Nov. 28th, a car rode off a boat ramp just near West Craven Middle School. Local fire and rescue crews...
Kinston Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Saturday December 3rd, 2022, Kinston Police Department said officers responded to a hit and run involving a car and a pedestrian. According to police, the incident happened at the intersection of Vernon Ave. and Rhem St. Officers reported finding a man, 28, lying in...
Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for person for larceny questioning
Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s assistance to identify the following subject wanted for questioning in a larceny on Brice’s Creek Road. Anyone with information on the person or vehicle in these photos is asked to contact the Craven...
Kinston Police Department Looking for Suspect in Hit and Run
LENOIR COUNTY- The Kinston Police Department needs your help in locating a car believed to be involved in a hit and run. According to Captain Poole, a person was hit around 7:45 Saturday night on Vernon Avenue and Rhem Street. Captain Poole says the victim has been taken to ECU...
Pitt County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for 17-year-old Hailey Rypkema. They believe Rypkema may be in the company of 55-year-old James Holloman from Greene County. Anyone with information on Rypkema's location is asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.
Heavy Police Presence on Highway 41 near Wallace
Breaking news out of Duplin County. We learned of a large law enforcement presence on highway 41 near Wallace. There are dozens of cruisers on the scene from the highway patrol and Duplin County Sheriff's Department, along with multiple EMS crews. Law officials have the area blocked off and witnesses...
Coaches meet in Charlotte prior to High School Championship games
NEW BERN, Craven County — This week is Championship Week for 8 high school football teams in our state. The coaches drove to Charlotte Monday morning to hang out at the Panther’s stadium and pick up their hardware. Tarboro football coach Jeff Craddock has the Vikings in the...
