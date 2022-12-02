ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury deliberations begin in Trump Organization criminal fraud trial in New York

A dozen New York jurors will soon decide if two Trump Organization companies committed fraud and tax evasion. After a six-week-long trial, Judge Juan Merchan reminded jurors Monday that in October they promised to "set aside any biases that you have for or against Donald Trump or his family" in deciding if executives working for the Trumps broke the law by avoiding taxes, while reducing payroll liabilities, through a variety of alleged schemes.
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution

Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
Arizona certifies election results after judge orders end to delay: CBS News Flash Dec. 6, 2022

The roommates of four Idaho college students found stabbed to death in their house in November have spoken out for the first time as the investigation continues. Arizona has certified its midterm election results, but only after a judge ordered Republican election officials in Cochise County to do so. And the House of Representatives is poised to take up and approve same sex marriage legislation today.
Supreme Court weighs LGBTQ discrimination case

The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday centered on the LGBTQ community, religion and the rights of business owners. Jess Bravin, a Supreme Court correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, joins CBS News's John Dickerson to discuss.
House January 6 committee winds down its investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says it will release its findings in a lengthy report before the new Congress takes over. The report is expected to cover former President Donald Trump's involvement in inciting the violence and recommendations to prevent future incidents. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us with more details.
