Read full article on original website
Related
Jury deliberations begin in Trump Organization criminal fraud trial in New York
A dozen New York jurors will soon decide if two Trump Organization companies committed fraud and tax evasion. After a six-week-long trial, Judge Juan Merchan reminded jurors Monday that in October they promised to "set aside any biases that you have for or against Donald Trump or his family" in deciding if executives working for the Trumps broke the law by avoiding taxes, while reducing payroll liabilities, through a variety of alleged schemes.
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Republicans respond to Trump calls for “termination” of parts of U.S. Constitution
Republicans have been forced to respond after former President Donald Trump called for the “termination” of parts of the U.S. Constitution. Robert Costa reports.
FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large
A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
The US secretly put limitations on its HIMARS rocket launchers before letting Ukraine have them, report says
US officials told the Wall Street Journal the launchers were modified to remove the ability to fire rockets far enough to hit tagets in Russia.
Arizona certifies election results after judge orders end to delay: CBS News Flash Dec. 6, 2022
The roommates of four Idaho college students found stabbed to death in their house in November have spoken out for the first time as the investigation continues. Arizona has certified its midterm election results, but only after a judge ordered Republican election officials in Cochise County to do so. And the House of Representatives is poised to take up and approve same sex marriage legislation today.
Jan. 6th Committee member Jamie Raskin on Trump: "People are hungering for justice and for accountability and consequences"
After more than a thousand interviews and hours of televised hearings, one of the highest-profile Congressional investigations since Watergate, the January 6th Committee, will soon release a sweeping report. The looming question: will the report urge the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump?. For now, the committee is...
Supreme Court weighs case pitting free speech against LGBTQ+ rights
Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments on Monday in another case pitting free speech against LGBTQ+ rights. Chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford was present during the arguments and discusses the case on CBS News.
Supreme Court weighs LGBTQ discrimination case
The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday centered on the LGBTQ community, religion and the rights of business owners. Jess Bravin, a Supreme Court correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, joins CBS News's John Dickerson to discuss.
House January 6 committee winds down its investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says it will release its findings in a lengthy report before the new Congress takes over. The report is expected to cover former President Donald Trump's involvement in inciting the violence and recommendations to prevent future incidents. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us with more details.
FBI joins investigation into North Carolina power substation damage
Tens of thousands remain without power in Moore County, North Carolina, after two power substations were damaged by gunfire. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the latest on the situation.
U.S. broadens immigration program for Haitian migrants, citing humanitarian crisis
Washington — The U.S. government on Monday broadened a program that allows certain Haitian immigrants to live and work in the country without fear of deportation, citing the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the destitute Caribbean nation, which has been beset by an outbreak of violence in recent months. The...
CBS News
578K+
Followers
74K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0