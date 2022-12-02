ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan and Bruno Mars Among Stars in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film Festival Opener

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdx3d_0jUVmQrv00

After a year of heavy promotion across all the major festivals, for only its second edition Saudi Arabia’s own Red Sea Film Festival managed to amass the sort of star-studded opening night red carpet that would have made even Cannes proud.

On Thursday at the vast, palatial and exceedingly glitzy Ritz-Carlton hotel in the coastal city of Jeddah, the impressively eclectic assortment of attendees for the curtain raiser What’s Love Got to Do With It? included the likes of Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie , Shah Rukh Khan, Luca Guadagnino, Priyanka Chopra, Nadine Labaki, Andy Garcia, Oliver Stone, Henry Golding, Michelle Rodriguez, Frieda Pinto, Yousra, Gaspar Noé, Gurinder Chadha, Rossy de Palma, Melanie Laurent, Andrew Dominik, Lucy Hale and Scott Eastwood, plus the film’s director Shekhar Kapur and writer-producer Jemima Khan.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

If there had been any difficulty luring stars and industry figures to an event that has been accused of being part of Saudi’s culture-washing to deflect attention from human rights abuses, it wasn’t apparent here. What was apparent was the exceptionally deep pockets of the festival, with The Hollywood Reporter hearing from several sources that many stars had been handsomely paid to appear.

Inside at the opening ceremony, under a vast chandelier in the hotel’s main auditorium, festival CEO Mohammed Al Turki presented the event’s honorary awards to Ritchie, Khan and Yousra. Meanwhile, Oliver Stone — as head of the jury — came to the stage, explaining that he thought Saudi Arabia was misrepresented by much of the world, adding that he thought “people who judge it too harshly should come to visit and see if for themselves.”

Others were equally enthused, with Ritchie saying it felt “great to encourage cultural collaboration” in a country where its fledgling film industry is only just emerging. Ritchie is among those giving special talks over the coming days, alongside Spike Lee, Jackie Chan, Sharon Stone, Labaki, Guadagnino, Garcia and Noé.

“I feel that somewhere the narrative has changed,” said Kapur on introducing What’s Love Got to Do With It? , which first bowed in Toronto. “I see the enterprise and the passion. Somewhere the winds need to change. For too long, they have come from West to East. It needs to rise again from the desert sands.”

Following the screening, adding more star power to a night that really didn’t need much more, Bruno Mars performed a lengthy live set at the festival opening party to hundreds of ecstatic revelers.

The Red Sea Film Festival runs through Dec. 10

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Freddie Prinze Jr. on What Made Him “So Angry” About Being Asked to Take a Pay Cut for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Sequel

When looking back on his career, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why starring in the Scooby-Doo films resulted in some frustrations. In the 2002 Warner Bros. film, Scooby-Doo, based off the famed animated series, Prinze Jr. starred as the Mystery Inc. gang member Fred Jones alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Prinze Jr. on Why 'Christmas With You' Was One of the Rare Times He's Gotten to Play LatinoFreddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for ActingAmazon's Best Black Friday Deals on Tech, Toys, Clothing, Gifts...
The Hollywood Reporter

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and a Grammy for the hit “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from Flashdance and created her own memorable screen moments with films such as Sparkle and Fame, has died, according to her rep. She was 63. Cara died in her Florida home, according to Judith Moose, who posted about the news on Twitter on Friday night. Moose told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that a cause of death has not yet been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterGene Cipriano, Famed Session Musician and Woodwind Player in Hollywood, Dies at 94Albert Pyun, Director...
The Hollywood Reporter

Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)

Margot Robbie made history in London on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever star to be given a special “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” tribute. Usually an event reserved for actors and filmmakers with decades of work under their belts, BAFTA welcomed the 32-year-old two-time Oscar nominee to its London headquarters in full acknowledgment of her achievements since breaking out in 2013 with both About Time and The Wolf of Wolf Street, noting that she had appeared in almost 30 films while also carving out a hugely successful career as a producer. More from The Hollywood Reporter"A Picture of Women's Issues...
tatler.com

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco to become a grandmother for the first time as her son Louis Ducruet announces his wife is pregnant

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco will become a grandmother for the first time after her son Louis Ducruet announced he is expecting a child with his wife, Marie Chevallier. The couple, both 29, shared the news on Wednesday by posting a sweet photo of them with their dog, who was wearing a bandana emblazoned with ‘soon to big big brother’. ‘An adventure is about to begin,’ the couple added in the caption.
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
People

Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
People

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Have Been Dating a 'Few Months,' Says Source: He 'Is Really into Her'

A source close to Ines de Ramon says she met Brad Pitt "through a mutual friend," while a source close to Pitt adds, "It's not an exclusive relationship" Brad Pitt has a new romantic interest in Ines de Ramon. A source close to the Swiss 32-year-old industry tastemaker tells PEOPLE that she and Pitt, 58, "have been dating for a few months." De Ramon, who works for the jewelry brand Anita Ko, was photographed alongside the Oscar-winning actor on Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, where they attended a Bono concert. And according to...
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy