HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County program to help residents replace HVAC systems

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is offering a program to help low-income residents replace their HVAC systems. The Crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program provides up to $15,000 to help residents replace their systems. It is offered through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Boca Vet uses new technology to quantify pain in pets

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Dr. Boaz Man says when he opened up his practice at Boca Midtowne Animal Hospital, his goal was to make sure it was a fear-free and pain-free experience. Now with a new technology called PainTrace, Man can achieve that mission every day. "It allows...
beckersasc.com

GI specialist leaves NYU Langone for Florida Gastro Group

Sonja Olsen, MD, a gastroenterology and hepatology specialist, has left New York City-based NYU Langone Health to join the Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Dr. Olsen will be the area's only transplant hepatologist, joining five other GI specialists at Gastro Group. Gastro Group of the...
BOCANEWSNOW

Amex Sues Palm Beach County Man Over $272K Unpaid Bill

Stuart Roffman, In Bentley, Was Stopped By PBSO Earlier This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wellington resident Stuart Roffman is facing a lawsuit just filed by American Express over a hefty unpaid bill. Amex claims that Roffman owes $271,996 — and that […]
WPBF News 25

The man that stole Christmas inflatables

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriffs are looking for a male suspect who has stolen holiday inflatable decorations in a Lake Worth Neighborhood. The incident occurred Nov. 30 between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sheriff's says the male-targeted decorations were located in the median of South Palm...
Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears

December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified

Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]

