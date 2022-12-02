Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
'You tried to ruin our Christmas, but you didn’t': Lake Worth Beach neighbors respond to 'Grinch' stealing inflatables
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Residents in the South Palm Park community in Lake Worth Beach want to send a message to the man who stole several Christmas inflatables last week. "It was so grinchy that we thought, 'No not us. Not this neighborhood,'" said resident Jane Anderson. The Palm...
WPBF News 25
Nonprofit collects hundreds of toys during Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade; more help needed before Christmas
JUPITER, Fla. — Little Smiles, a nonprofit organization in Jupiter, has collected more than 380 gifts through their toy drive during the holiday boat parade this past weekend. Staff members said their marine industry partners will also be donating more gifts over the next two weeks. Volunteers are sorting...
cw34.com
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
Watch | State argues Salt Life co-founder Michael Hutto, accused killer is a danger to community
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020, appeared in a Palm Beach County court Monday. Prosecutors argued that Hutto is a danger to the community and accused him of stalking witnesses.
Salon owner forced to spend thousands on expired permits she never knew about
A Port St. Lucie business owner is having to have thousands of dollars' worth of electrical and plumbing work done due to expired permits that were open years before she moved into the building.
Friends, neighbors remember elderly couple gunned down over HOA dispute
Friends and neighbors of an elderly couple killed in a Stuart double shooting Saturday are now mourning their loss.
Person taken to hospital, later dies following West Palm Beach shooting
A shooting in West Palm Beach along 54th Street sent a person to the hospital Monday afternoon, police said.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County program to help residents replace HVAC systems
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is offering a program to help low-income residents replace their HVAC systems. The Crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program provides up to $15,000 to help residents replace their systems. It is offered through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
cw34.com
Boca Vet uses new technology to quantify pain in pets
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Dr. Boaz Man says when he opened up his practice at Boca Midtowne Animal Hospital, his goal was to make sure it was a fear-free and pain-free experience. Now with a new technology called PainTrace, Man can achieve that mission every day. "It allows...
beckersasc.com
GI specialist leaves NYU Langone for Florida Gastro Group
Sonja Olsen, MD, a gastroenterology and hepatology specialist, has left New York City-based NYU Langone Health to join the Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Dr. Olsen will be the area's only transplant hepatologist, joining five other GI specialists at Gastro Group. Gastro Group of the...
Florida couple murdered by neighbor over ‘HOA issues’, sheriff says
A Florida homeowners association president and her husband were fatally shot by a neighbor over apparent HOA issues on Saturday, according to deputies.
WPBF News 25
Multiple shootings across Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast leave 4 dead over the weekend
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. It started Saturday afternoon after two people were shot and killed at the Cedar Point community in Stuart. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said they already had...
cw34.com
Woman accused of battery on boyfriend, leaving him 'tired of being physically abused'
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police because of a fight with her ex but she ended up the one getting arrested. This happened Friday night, Nov. 25, at a hotel on W. Ocean Drive in Boynton Beach. Police wrote Stephanie Persad, 33, told them her boyfriend...
Amex Sues Palm Beach County Man Over $272K Unpaid Bill
Stuart Roffman, In Bentley, Was Stopped By PBSO Earlier This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wellington resident Stuart Roffman is facing a lawsuit just filed by American Express over a hefty unpaid bill. Amex claims that Roffman owes $271,996 — and that […]
WPBF News 25
The man that stole Christmas inflatables
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriffs are looking for a male suspect who has stolen holiday inflatable decorations in a Lake Worth Neighborhood. The incident occurred Nov. 30 between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sheriff's says the male-targeted decorations were located in the median of South Palm...
cw34.com
Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
foxsports640.com
Firefighters battle burning 2-story building in West Palm Beach
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– An abandoned building in West Palm Beach suddenly caught fire Sunday morning. Fire and rescue workers rushed to downtown West Palm Beach at Division Avenue and…
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears
December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified
Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
Longtime friend says couple killed by Austin Harrouff treated her like family
When Debi Borger moved to Florida in 2006 she was introduced to John and Michelle Stevens, who treated her like family. They were murdered during random attack by Austin Harrouff six years ago.
