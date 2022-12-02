Read full article on original website
Annual Parkersburg Christmas parade kicks off Parkersburg Winterfest
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg Christmas parade was held today to bring Christmas spirit to the city. Hundreds of people gathered throughout the town to admire the floats, collect candy and spend time with family and friends. This parade also kicked off the Winterfest that took place at...
Annual Vienna Holly-days parade rolls through town
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna brought in the Christmas spirit the best way they know how. With their annual Christmas parade. The Grinch floats, Christmas trees, Christmas wreaths and many other floats were involved in the parade. Many organizations such as WTAP, local first responders and many...
Christmas train rolls through town for the third year in a row
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the third year in a row the BIP railroad Christmas train will roll through town. On Friday the Christmas Train will be stationed in Waterford from 6-8 p.m., Saturday the train will be in Marietta 6-8 p.m., Sunday it will be in Belpre from 6-7:30 p.m., then the county tour will stop in Parkersburg from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Local family goes from renovations to 20th annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Tucker family bought their house in 2019 and took 14 months to renovate the house to make it livable. They say they started with a house that was known as the worst house in the best neighborhood. “If I’m being totally honest it’s a little...
Parkersburg Salvation Army sees significant Angel Tree gifts despite inflation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Christmas time continuing to get closer, the Salvation Army in Parkersburg is looking to get the remaining touches put on its Angel Tree program. Parkersburg Salvation Army officers say that they are seeing a significant amount of people providing gifts for the program. Commanding officer,...
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra returns to town for the 35th year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 35th year the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra played for a large crowd in Parkersburg. Over 400 people gathered at Blennerhassett elementary school to listen to Christmas songs played by the symphony orchestra. Chairwoman Becky McGinnis says that she finds joy in bringing a different...
Hopewell Church of Christ will have a coat giveaway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - December 10 Hopewell Church of Christ will be holding another coat giveaway. This will run from 11- 1 p.m. All sizes from kids to adult sizes will be available to giveaway. The frigid weather days haven’t come yet but they could be on the horizon.
Warehouse Church will be bringing a Winter Wonderland to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Warehouse Church will be bringing a Winter Wonderland to Parkersburg. The church will be holding their first ever “Warehouse Wonderland” Friday night from 6P.M. To 8P.M. The event is free and open to anyone in the community. Dakota Bortel is a staff member at...
Pet of the Week: Cody from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cody! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Cody is an eight-year-old domestic shorthair cat. He was brought to the shelter because his owner had to go into an assisted living situation. He is a front declawed...
Obituary: Stephens, Sharon A.
Sharon A. Stephens, 71, of Vienna, WV. passed away peacefully Saturday, December 3rd, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Belpre, OH. She was born November 1, 1951, in Martins Ferry, WV., a daughter of the late David B. & Lynda B. Myers. Sharon was a 1969 Westerville...
Obituary: Snider, Paul Wayne
Paul Wayne Snider, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Calhoun County, WV, passed away on November 28, 2022, at Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on June 14, 1939, the son of the late Albert Ferrell and Zella Snider. He retired from Walker Cat following 30 years of service. In...
2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across […]
Obituary: Martin, David Jonathan
David Jonathan Martin, 66, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 2, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Obituary: McFee, Virginia Beth
Virginia Beth “Jenny” McFee, 67, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born to the late John and Roxie Burdette Buskirk, she was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School with the class of 1973. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” McFee, a brother Mike Buskirk and two sisters, Sheila Fleak and Mary Anderson.
Obituary: Richards, Connie Joyce
Connie Joyce Richards, 77, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on December 3, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 19, 1945, in Cairo, WV, the daughter of the late Connard Willis and Edith Lucille Rinehart Richards. Connie enjoyed traveling and her pets. She enjoyed sewing her own...
10 fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home in Ripley was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon, according to Ripley Deputy Fire Chief Chuck Hitt. The chief tells WSAZ.com that 10 different fire departments responded to the fire scene along Random Road. “We called in extra help because the woods are also...
Obituary: Hopkins, Sarah Lou
Sarah Lou Hopkins, 79, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born on May 17th in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late William Douglas Mossburg and Ruth Hayhurst Mossburg of West Union, WV. She was a 1961 graduate of Doddridge County High School. She...
Obituary: Swick, Sylvia Lucille
Sylvia Lucille Swick, 95, of Mineral Wells, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at the Elizabeth Care Center, Elizabeth, WV. She was born January 21, 1927, in Roane Co., WV, the daughter of Marvin and Cleo Perkins Rader. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Sylvia was...
Obituary: Scott, Joyce A.
Joyce A. Scott, 74, of Marietta, passed away on December 02, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 22, 1948, to the late Raymond and Peggy(Webb) Salster. She had been at the Arbors at Marietta for the past few years. Those she left to cherish her memory...
Parkersburg South falls to Huntington in Class AAA State Championship
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) - After 20 years, the Parkersburg South has returned to Wheeling Island Stadium for the Class AAA State Championship game and took on the Huntington Highlanders. In what was a slow start offensively, the Patriots were able to hold a 3-0 lead over Huntington for the majority...
