PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the third year in a row the BIP railroad Christmas train will roll through town. On Friday the Christmas Train will be stationed in Waterford from 6-8 p.m., Saturday the train will be in Marietta 6-8 p.m., Sunday it will be in Belpre from 6-7:30 p.m., then the county tour will stop in Parkersburg from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

10 HOURS AGO