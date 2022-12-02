Read full article on original website
BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan’s December teacher of the month surprise
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Congratulations to Mrs. Weycker, the winner of $500 from BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI! Jordan and her crew surprised her students and presented a $500 check! The monthly award is underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan!. Watch the full story and see the surprise at...
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
Michigan cannabis company aims to stay afloat
Lume is one of the biggest cannabis companies in Michigan and is facing collapsing marijuana prices. However, the company says its key to staying afloat is its outdoor farm. Outdoor farming is cheaper compared with the cost of growing cannabis plants indoors. But there's still a challenge — Michigan's unpredictable weather, which can make growing cannabis difficult, and the outdoor harvest only happens annually in October — or "Croptober" as it's known in the industry.
Pfizer announces $750M expansion in Portage
Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs as it expands. (Dec. 5, 2022) Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs as it expands. (Dec. 5, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
Gas prices drop once again in metro Detroit approaching less than $3 per gallon
Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit continue to drop to an average not seen in nearly a year, according to AAA
$750M investment in Portage Pfizer facility brings 300 more jobs
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and its representatives from Pfizer to announce a new $750 million investment in its Kalamazoo facility.
Here Is When Michigan’s Minimum Wage Increase Will Take Effect
Michiganders who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck starting in 2023. This is thanks to Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. Starting January 1, 2023, Michigan workers who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour.
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 120522
Monday temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but it will still be a touch breezy at times. Monday temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but it will still be a touch breezy at times. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 120522. Overcast conditions will...
After months of sharp increases, gas prices are finally down in Michigan. Can anything be done to keep them that way?
Gas prices in Metro Detroit this summer flirted with the $5 mark, but things have changed in the last several weeks. On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark breaks down what’s bringing down prices and how long we can expect the reprieve to last.
FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for women
Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding its program to include services for women. (Dec. 5, 2022) Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for …. Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding...
Hiring delays prompt questions about Amazon's fulfillment center in Detroit
A 3.8 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit has promised more than a thousand local jobs and millions in economic impact for the city.
You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids
The ‘Jackets for Joints’ campaign by Puff Cannabis starts Monday
Detroiters fear concrete plants will block Riverwalk, be 'catastrophic to neighborhoods'
Detroit — Residents are pushing back on plans to develop two concrete crushing and mixing plants, fearing operations at a proposed southwest Detroit facility could be fatal to their neighborhood urban farms and hurt the quality of life and, in the other instance, block a portion of the popular Detroit Riverwalk.
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
Protect your home from the elements this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rain, sleet and snow can all wreak havoc on our homes especially our basements, you want to make sure your home is protected. Bob from Great Lakes Waterproofing joins us to talk about their process and how it can help you waterproof your home through a non-destructive process. Their water proofing system saves time and money with no need to excavate. It’s also safe for pets, shrubs and landscaping and is more economical than exterior excavation.
