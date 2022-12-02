ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan’s December teacher of the month surprise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Congratulations to Mrs. Weycker, the winner of $500 from BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI! Jordan and her crew surprised her students and presented a $500 check! The monthly award is underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan!. Watch the full story and see the surprise at...
wcsx.com

Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan cannabis company aims to stay afloat

Lume is one of the biggest cannabis companies in Michigan and is facing collapsing marijuana prices. However, the company says its key to staying afloat is its outdoor farm. Outdoor farming is cheaper compared with the cost of growing cannabis plants indoors. But there's still a challenge — Michigan's unpredictable weather, which can make growing cannabis difficult, and the outdoor harvest only happens annually in October — or "Croptober" as it's known in the industry.
WOOD

Pfizer announces $750M expansion in Portage

Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs as it expands. (Dec. 5, 2022) Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs as it expands. (Dec. 5, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
98.7 WFGR

Here Is When Michigan’s Minimum Wage Increase Will Take Effect

Michiganders who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck starting in 2023. This is thanks to Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. Starting January 1, 2023, Michigan workers who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour.
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 120522

Monday temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but it will still be a touch breezy at times. Monday temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but it will still be a touch breezy at times. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 120522. Overcast conditions will...
WILX-TV

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
Fox17

Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
WOOD

Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for women

Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding its program to include services for women. (Dec. 5, 2022) Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for …. Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding...
Michigan Daily

Out-of-state students help swing the vote

On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
WOOD

Protect your home from the elements this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rain, sleet and snow can all wreak havoc on our homes especially our basements, you want to make sure your home is protected. Bob from Great Lakes Waterproofing joins us to talk about their process and how it can help you waterproof your home through a non-destructive process. Their water proofing system saves time and money with no need to excavate. It’s also safe for pets, shrubs and landscaping and is more economical than exterior excavation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy