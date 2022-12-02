Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Northwood-Lena Gators prepare to host the top player in the country
LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators did not shy away from any competition after winning the state championship. They scheduled 5A Natchitoches Central, the Class B runner-up Oakhill Rams, and tomorrow (Dec. 6) they will play the top-ranked player in the country, Mikayla Williams, and the Parkway Panthers. This...
kalb.com
LDWF concludes drawdown on Spring Bayou
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has concluded a drawdown on Spring Bayou in Avoyelles Parish. The drawdown was initiated to reduce giant Salvinia and Cuban bulrush and to reduce organic buildup on the lake bottom. The temporary reduction in creel limits for recreational fishing...
kalb.com
RPSO seeking runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′ 11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou
When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into a shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area of Alexandria on Monday, Dec. 5. RPSO learned of the shooting around 3:52 p.m. Their investigation indicates that one person sustained injuries and was transported...
Registration open for virtual career fair
Companies in several Louisiana cities are looking to hire, and you can register now to attend the online job fair.
Breaux Bridge man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
The Top 10 Sandwich Shops in Lafayette, According to Yelp
According to online reviews, these are the best local spots for a good sandwich.
[UPDATE] Christmas Lights on Vehicles in Louisiana – What’s Legal and What Isn’t?
Ready to really go all out and decorate your vehicle for Christmas? Before you do, take a look at what is, and what isn't allowed in Lafayette and Louisiana. Christmas time in Acadiana is such a great time of year. You might even say it's the most wonderful time of the year.
ktalnews.com
Suspect who escaped handcuffed captured in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A domestic violence suspect who escaped custody and removed his clothing while handcuffed last week was captured Wednesday in Natchitoches. Wednesday morning, an off-duty NPSO deputy spotted Bailey Goodman, of Flatwoods, La., traveling in a black 2004 Cadillac Escalade. Goodman was wanted on outstanding...
theadvocate.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway frontage road Thursday morning. The crash happened around 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of the NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road. Identification of the motorcyclist killed is pending. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers work the scene and clear the roadway, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
kalb.com
La. State Trooper accused of violating restraining order in Avoyelles Parish
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Louisiana State Trooper has been placed on administrative leave and arrested after authorities said he allegedly violated a restraining order placed on him in Avoyelles Parish. LSP said on Nov. 7, Nick Ducote, 31, and a woman were both charged with domestic violence by...
One More Acadiana Business Closing, But Another Opening Soon
Today's edition of "As The Businesses Turn" features one Youngsville bar closing its doors while a former Lafayette business is getting a new name and tenant.
Balloon release held in honor of two slain Opelousas women
The Opelousas community came together in memory of their loved ones after they were killed in a double homicide this week.
kalb.com
Christmas Cheer Food Drive aims to collect food for families in need
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - It is officially weigh-in week for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana’s annual Christmas Cheer Food Drive. Every year, the food bank and our local schools work together to collect food that goes directly to people in need in those communities. Students spent the month...
Motorcyclist killed in Lafayette crash identified
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are working the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
kalb.com
Jacques Roy sworn in as mayor of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jacques Roy is once again the mayor of Alexandria. The mayor-elect was officially sworn in on Monday, Dec. 5, for his fourth term in office. His first three terms came consecutively from 2006-2018. In front of a crowded room at the Riverfront Center, the newly sworn-in...
fox8live.com
Man arrested for double murders in Covington transferred to Angola after escape attempt
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The suspect in connection with the double murders in Covington had been transferred to Angola after an escape attempt from St. Tammy Parish Jail, police say. Antonio Tyson, 49, is accused of murdering and burning the bodies of Father Otis Young and Ruth Prats in Covington...
Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez
UPDATE: 11/27/2022 NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman who was allegedly shot by her daughter in Natchez died in a hospital on Saturday, November 26. The Natchez Democrat reported the victim was identified as 53-year-old Sarah Thomas. She was pronounced dead just before 2:00 p.m. at a Jackson hospital. NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman […]
