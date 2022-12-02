ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalb.com

Northwood-Lena Gators prepare to host the top player in the country

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators did not shy away from any competition after winning the state championship. They scheduled 5A Natchitoches Central, the Class B runner-up Oakhill Rams, and tomorrow (Dec. 6) they will play the top-ranked player in the country, Mikayla Williams, and the Parkway Panthers. This...
kalb.com

LDWF concludes drawdown on Spring Bayou

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has concluded a drawdown on Spring Bayou in Avoyelles Parish. The drawdown was initiated to reduce giant Salvinia and Cuban bulrush and to reduce organic buildup on the lake bottom. The temporary reduction in creel limits for recreational fishing...
kalb.com

RPSO seeking runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′ 11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On...
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
K945

These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou

When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
kalb.com

RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into a shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area of Alexandria on Monday, Dec. 5. RPSO learned of the shooting around 3:52 p.m. Their investigation indicates that one person sustained injuries and was transported...
ktalnews.com

Suspect who escaped handcuffed captured in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A domestic violence suspect who escaped custody and removed his clothing while handcuffed last week was captured Wednesday in Natchitoches. Wednesday morning, an off-duty NPSO deputy spotted Bailey Goodman, of Flatwoods, La., traveling in a black 2004 Cadillac Escalade. Goodman was wanted on outstanding...
theadvocate.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway frontage road Thursday morning. The crash happened around 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of the NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road. Identification of the motorcyclist killed is pending. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers work the scene and clear the roadway, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
kalb.com

La. State Trooper accused of violating restraining order in Avoyelles Parish

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Louisiana State Trooper has been placed on administrative leave and arrested after authorities said he allegedly violated a restraining order placed on him in Avoyelles Parish. LSP said on Nov. 7, Nick Ducote, 31, and a woman were both charged with domestic violence by...
kalb.com

Christmas Cheer Food Drive aims to collect food for families in need

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - It is officially weigh-in week for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana’s annual Christmas Cheer Food Drive. Every year, the food bank and our local schools work together to collect food that goes directly to people in need in those communities. Students spent the month...
kalb.com

Jacques Roy sworn in as mayor of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jacques Roy is once again the mayor of Alexandria. The mayor-elect was officially sworn in on Monday, Dec. 5, for his fourth term in office. His first three terms came consecutively from 2006-2018. In front of a crowded room at the Riverfront Center, the newly sworn-in...
MyArkLaMiss

Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez

UPDATE: 11/27/2022 NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman who was allegedly shot by her daughter in Natchez died in a hospital on Saturday, November 26. The Natchez Democrat reported the victim was identified as 53-year-old Sarah Thomas. She was pronounced dead just before 2:00 p.m. at a Jackson hospital. NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman […]

