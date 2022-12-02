They should have never been criminalized in the first place. there are good people handing them out in Austin they should not be having to risk their personal fortunes because it was stupidly criminalized
Scariest part of all this is that these drugs could get into the prescription market! Only drug I take now is a compound and I know my pharmacist that mixes it. I don't trust anything that is manufactured any more. The FDA and HHS has proved to be worthless, especially since they are driven by profiting off of vaccines now. Makes you wonder if the Government is doing this on purpose, just to kill millions off that need medications and medical intervention. Evil!!!
Why the hell were they criminalized in the first place? Who thought it should be against the law fir a person to have something that tests for drugs?🤷♀️🤦♀️
