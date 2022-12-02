ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Vera,' 'Chanel Sisters,' 'Orphan Collector': 3 novels of resilience and hope

Thanksgiving and Christmas are two holidays that focus on family and celebrate togetherness. Yet, for children abandoned by their parents, holidays are a potent and painful reminder of all that is missing. Child abandonment may be intentional, such as willingly surrendering a child to foster care, or imposed and enforced by courts. Either way, when children are raised without consistent psychological and physical protection from adults, they inevitably internalize a substantial amount of fear and shame....
How Celebrated Composer J. Ralph Focused on ‘Empowerment’ to Write Song for ‘The Voice of Dust and Ash’

This story about “The Voice of Dust and Ash” composer J. Ralph first appeared in “The Race Begins” issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. For more than 20 years, J. Ralph has been making music as a wide-ranging composer, producer and recording artist, but he’s also carved out a specific identity in film: He’s a documentary composer and songwriter. He’s written scores and songs for a string of nonfiction films ranging from the Oscar-winning “Man on Wire” and “The Cove” through “Hell and Back Again,” “Finding Vivian Maier,” “Virunga” and three for which he’s been Oscar nominated for his songs: “Chasing Ice” in 2012, “Racing Extinction” in 2015 and “Jim: The James Foley Story” in 2016. He was the first songwriter ever nominated twice for documentaries, and his three nominations edge out the two for Diane Warren, the only other songwriter with multiple doc noms.
