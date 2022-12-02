Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
John Travolta and Others Remember Kirstie Alley: ‘One of the Most Special Relationships I Ever Had’
The fellow Scientologistsco-starred in three "Look Who's Talking" movies
'Vera,' 'Chanel Sisters,' 'Orphan Collector': 3 novels of resilience and hope
Thanksgiving and Christmas are two holidays that focus on family and celebrate togetherness. Yet, for children abandoned by their parents, holidays are a potent and painful reminder of all that is missing. Child abandonment may be intentional, such as willingly surrendering a child to foster care, or imposed and enforced by courts. Either way, when children are raised without consistent psychological and physical protection from adults, they inevitably internalize a substantial amount of fear and shame....
Tributes pour in for actress Kirstie Alley following her passing
Actress Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71 following her battle with cancer, her family announced.
How Celebrated Composer J. Ralph Focused on ‘Empowerment’ to Write Song for ‘The Voice of Dust and Ash’
This story about “The Voice of Dust and Ash” composer J. Ralph first appeared in “The Race Begins” issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. For more than 20 years, J. Ralph has been making music as a wide-ranging composer, producer and recording artist, but he’s also carved out a specific identity in film: He’s a documentary composer and songwriter. He’s written scores and songs for a string of nonfiction films ranging from the Oscar-winning “Man on Wire” and “The Cove” through “Hell and Back Again,” “Finding Vivian Maier,” “Virunga” and three for which he’s been Oscar nominated for his songs: “Chasing Ice” in 2012, “Racing Extinction” in 2015 and “Jim: The James Foley Story” in 2016. He was the first songwriter ever nominated twice for documentaries, and his three nominations edge out the two for Diane Warren, the only other songwriter with multiple doc noms.
How ‘Fire of Love’ Doc Captured the Larger-Than-Life Spirit of Famed Volcanologists
TheWrap magazine: "The more we learned, and the more imagery we saw, we were just blown away forgive the pun," says director Sara Dosa
Why Robert Downey Jr. Gave His Blessing to ‘Sr.,’ the Documentary About His Filmmaker Father
TheWrap magazine: Director Chris Smith ("American Movie") talks about how how the young Downey contributed to the film charting his father's illness
Here Are All the Songs in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Part 1
From Whitney Houston to Sheryl Crow, the music has your nostalgic transport covered
‘Emancipation’ Producer Joey McFarland Apologizes for Bringing ‘Whipped Peter’ Photo to Premiere
I hope my actions didnt distract from the films message, Peters story and just how much impact he had on the world," McFarland wrote
‘Framing Agnes’ Review: Trans Artists and Academics Bring History into the Present
Director Chase Joynt (No Ordinary Man) uses vintage gender-study interviews as a prism through which to view modern transgender lives
‘Broadway Rising’ Review: Affectionate Doc Pays Tribute to Theaters Pushing Through COVID
From the stars to the ushers, we experience a community facing the pandemic and searching for a way forward
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers,’ ‘Veronica’s Closet’ Actress, Dies at 71
Her daughters shared the sad news to social media on Monday
‘Darby and the Dead’ Star Nicole Maines Tried to Get a Meta ‘Moana’ Reference Into the Movie (Video)
Because really, Auli'i Cravalho's character does have a voice like Moana
Chris Wallace Questions Why Gloria Estefan Asked Her Daughter Not to Come Out as Gay to Her Grandmother (Video)
"In the Latin community, a lot of these subjects aren't touched, they're taboo," the singer said
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Songwriter Ryan Tedder Reveals How He Filmed a Bootleg of the Beach Football Scene to Pen ‘I Ain’t Worried’
TheWrap magazine: "I didnt tell them I did this," the OneRepublic Grammy winner says, "but I had an iPhone so I recorded the scene while we were watching it"
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Performer and Star of ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ Dies of Cancer at 34
Lee was also featured in the Broadway revival of "Caroline, or Change"
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Don’t Know Who Dance Legend Gene Kelly Is: ‘To Hell With the Lot of You,’ Blasts Movie Twitter
The three trivia hounds couldn't name the "Singin' in the Rain" star on Thursday night's episode
How ‘A Long Break’ Director and Cast Faced the Painful Mistakes of Their Past While Filming (Video)
TheWrap Screenings: Writer-director Davit Pirtskhalava and actors reflected on their film, which is Georgias Oscars submission
Why ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Director Was ‘Floored’ by the Jazz Legend’s Audio Interviews
TheWrap magazine: "He couldnt have been more opposite of the perception I had of him," director Sacha Jenkins explains
‘The Boys’ College Spinoff ‘Gen V’ Gets Bloody First-Look Teaser (Video)
The superhero show stars Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo, in addition to featuring guest appearances from "The Boys" regulars
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0