Michigan gas price averages continue a downward trend
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas prices across the state of Michigan have fallen a total of 20 cents over the past week. Drivers across the state are now paying an average of 51 dollars for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. This price is about the same as last year’s highest November price. The current state average is now $3.44 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. Meantime, the national average is slightly lower than that at $3.41 per gallon.
Wells Township School stuff stockings for those in need
ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 students at Wells Township School had a different lesson in the classroom Monday afternoon. The K-8th grade school collected donations and stuffed stockings for homeless individuals in Marquette County. It’s a service project for the students and a partnership with Superior Connections, which works...
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On January 1, 2023, Michigan’s minimum wage rate will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour. The minimum hourly wage will increase to $10.10 per hour. The 85% rate for minors aged 16 and 17 will increase to $8.59 per hour. The tipped employee rate...
