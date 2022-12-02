ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

10 Christmas movies to watch this holiday season

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRwep_0jUVkCXj00

Christmas movies vary in style and topic. These films can take on traditional tales and myths like Santa Claus and elves, or stories that are set around this iconic time of the year. While it’s easy to set a film and decorate it with red, green, and white, a good Christmas movie must also stand on its own. The best Christmas films are capable of exploiting the wistfulness and sweetness of that time of the year to their advantage, resulting in projects that are timeless.

RELATED:

What to watch: 7 movies & shows to watch this week - Nov 18

‘The Crown’ Season 5 premiere date revealed

Elf

Starring Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel and James Caan , “Elf” follows Buddy, as human who was raised as an elf, who travels to New York in search of his father and his roots only to experience some serious culture clash.

Carol

Starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara , “Carol” is a love story set around Christmas. It stars Therese and Carol, two women in the ‘50s who meet while Christmas shopping and fall in love in a complicated time.

Gremlins

“Gremlins” is another tale of Christmas shopping, starring ‘80s icon Corey Feldman. It follows a salesman who buys a strange toy for his son, resulting in a band of little monsters who want to take over the town on Christmas Eve.

Edward Scissorhands

Starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryde r when they were Hollywood’s it couple, “Edward Scissorhands” follows Edward, a lonely animated human being whose maker dies before finishing his hands.

Batman Returns

Starring Michael Keaton and Michelle Pheiffer , “Batman Returns” is Batman’s most romantic film. It’s also set during Christmas time, and follows the blooming relationship between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, as the two face a range of villains that include mob boss The Penguin, and Max Shreck, a wealthy mogul.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a holiday classic, fitting for any time starting Halloween. It follows Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloweentown, and his newly found love of Christmas.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

While most of the Harry Potter movies feature some Christmas moments, there’s something special about the first film’s depiction of this time of the year. Whether it’s the food or Harry’s endearing reaction to receiving presents for the first time in his life, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” is kind of a Christmas classic. It stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson .

Tangerine

“Tangerine” is a lean and hilarious film following a trans sex worker who learns that her boyfriend and pimp is cheating on her, and goes on a quest for revenge. It stars Kitana Rodriguez and Mya Taylor .

Little Women

While all iterations of “Little Women” feature some amazing Christmas moments, Greta Gerwig’s version is the most modern, taking on a decisively feminist approach to the material without robbing it of its innate and pervasive power. It stars Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, and more.

Black Christmas

Christmas and horror are two things that sound at odds, yet make a perfect pairing. “Black Christmas” is a ‘70s horror film that paved the way for slashers, and that remains biting and intelligent 30 years after it was released. The film stars Olivia Hussey and Margot Kidder , and follows a group of sorority sisters who start receiving creepy and charged phone calls. Soon, some stalker starts to kill them off one by one.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
HOLAUSA

Lindsay Lohan wants you to drink Pepsi with milk this holiday season

Lindsay Lohan is Pepsi’s newest partner and she’s here to recommend some untraditional holiday drink. Lohan, who’s experiencing a comeback following her Christmas film “Falling For Christmas”, stars in Pepsi’s new Holiday campaign, called “Pilk and Cookies.” RELATED: Lindsay Lohan shares the best advice Al...
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Inquisitr.com

Jenna Ortega Stuns In Gothic Bridal Gown With Thigh-High Slit

Jenna Ortega has been causing a stir in her profession by assuming more scream parts, particularly in the recent Netflix film Wednesday, for which she attended the premiere in a gothic-themed costume and completely captured everyone's attention. She was able to refine her skills and get her big break as a young actress when she played the young Jane in Jane the Virgin. After that, she advanced into more challenging roles, generating notice with a notable appearance on the stalker-core favorite show You.
DoYouRemember?

After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One

From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
tvinsider.com

Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’

“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy