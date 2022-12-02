Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Passion for restoring retro audio more than just a hobby for town commissioner
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Most of us today listen to music delivered on a digital device. But there is growing interest in the older, analog systems. A public servant in Sylva is passionate about servicing retro audio. David Nestler is tuned in to things with some age to them....
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s newest music venue announces new rebranding
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced that it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to “better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists”. The venue is closed starting...
visitncsmokies.com
Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley
With the holiday season come numerous age-old excitements. The jolly old man will visit with his 12 magical reindeer, gifts will be unwrapped, hot chocolate will be sipped, and cookies will be eaten (maybe by a few more people than just Santa Claus), and that may be all for the average joe. But here in Maggie Valley, we believe that both the pre-and post-holiday spirit should be merry and bright for you and your family. That’s why we’ve put together your Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley. Merry Christmas to you.
Warren Haynes Announces Christmas Jam Livestream
Allman Brothers Band’s Warren Haynes is leading a Christmas Jam. Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam will feature live performances by Grateful Dead co-founder and guitarist Phil Lesh, Dinosaur Jr., Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Tyler Childers, drummer John Molo and touring musicians Rob Barraco and John Scofield. Streaming live from Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, on Saturday, Dec. 10, the event is a benefit for two local organizations.
foodgressing.com
Blue Ridge Mountains Asheville: Holiday Events 2022
Historic holiday celebrations, extravagant light displays, festive events, and specialty pop-up markets infuse yuletide magic throughout Asheville, N.C. Visitors and locals come together this season to celebrate with both timeless traditions and revived artful experiences that offer something for everyone. Countdown to Christmas with Candlelit Evenings and Indoor Winter Landscapes.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC
Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
WLOS.com
Those laid to rest in Asheville's Riverside Cemetery have unique, rich legacies, stories
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Riverside Cemetery is home to the gravesites of many well-known Asheville residents from the past, the most notable being author Thomas Wolfe, yet it is more than just the final resting place for loved ones. Established in 1885, it has been a place of unmatched...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville kicks off first after-dark parade in 40 years, giving boost to businesses
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time in 40 years, the Hendersonville Christmas Parade took place after dark. The parade was organized by the Hendersonville Merchants and Business Association. Organizers told News 13 they had 110 entries, which is more than prior years. “I think it’s great,” said...
WLOS.com
Find locally grown holiday plants, handmade wreaths at Bullington Gardens' annual sale
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time to add some holiday greenery, a nonprofit with the mission of connecting children and adults with nature is having a wonderful sale this weekend, Dec. 2-3! Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville has a wide variety of locally grown holiday plants, like poinsettias and amaryllis.
WLOS.com
Crafters gather in downtown Asheville for holiday market
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Crafters from across the mountains are gathering this weekend, Dec. 3 and 4, in Asheville for the 15th annual "Hand to Heart Holiday Celebration." The holiday event gives independent artisans a chance to sell their goods. It's just one of several events held by The...
WLOS.com
Clemson headed to Orange Bowl for all orange clash with Tennessee
(WACH) — After claiming the ACC title over North Carolina late Saturday night, No. 10 Clemson football has earned itself a trip to Miami for bowl season. The Tigers (11-2) will face No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) in the Orange Bowl in an all orange matchup to match the bowl's namesake.
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
This Is The Best Pie In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in North Carolina.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Opens in Clemson, South Carolina
The Clemson community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Tigers when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located at 403 College Ave., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Clemson partners and Walk-On’s executive team. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
Hughes signs to North Greenville
NEWBERRY — Amber Hughs, a Mid-Carolina High School senior, will be a member of the North Greenville University softball team next year after signing her letter of intent. She said she looks forward to meeting new people and increasing her competition after playing softball for 13 years. “I have...
WLOS.com
Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
Yardbarker
No. 9 Clemson drubs No. 23 UNC behind backup QB to win ACC
Cade Klubnik gave No. 9 Clemson's offense a spark in a relief role as the Tigers won another Atlantic Coast Conference championship by defeating No. 23 North Carolina 39-10 on Saturday night at Charlotte, N.C. Nate Wiggins returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown for the Tigers, who claimed...
WLOS.com
Boy with TBI in hospice care loves Christmas, gets to meet Santa as part of final wishes
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's every child's dream to meet Santa, but for 13-year-old Karson, that dream means much more this year -- in what his family says will likely be his final Christmas. Karson is currently in hospice care due to heart failure that has developed as a...
thevalleyecho.com
The Holiday Season comes to town
The downtown streets were packed, Dec. 2 and 3, as revelers ushered in the Holiday Season with Holly Jolly and the Black Mountain Christmas Parade. The weekend festivities began Friday night, as crowds gathered along Cherry Street, Sutton Avenue and State Street while local merchants welcomed shoppers throughout the evening. The culmination came Saturday, when a merry procession spread Holiday cheer and candy to hundreds of eagerly awaiting onlookers.
