Estrella Warbirds Museum to celebrate 30th Anniversary

By Ashlee Owings
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X47jq_0jUVk6Kc00

As part of the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles, along with their annual holiday dinner, the museum is offering a two-for-one deal — a roast beef dinner and an opportunity to "roast" one of the museum's founding members.

Next Wednesday, Dec. 7, Gary Corippo will be put on the spot during the anniversary celebration.

"I wouldn't be part of this museum without him actually here," said Scott Stelzle, Estrella Warbirds Museum Chief Operations Officer. "I was out here one day dropping off a friend and he's like, 'hey kid, you want to ride in a plane?' And then eventually, I ended up becoming partners in that airplane with him and helping out in the museum, and I was on the board for years and now I run the place. So it just, it was all because of Gary."

Dinner is catered and open to the public. Tickets cost $30 a person and reservations must be made before 6 p.m. on Monday.

To make a reservation, call (805) 296-1935 or click here .

