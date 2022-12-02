Read full article on original website
kpic
Eugene woman fights off attacker while walking dog
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, a Eugene Police officer was dispatched to a report of a woman who had been attacked by an unknown man while walking with her dog on the sidewalk on W. 18th Avenue. He contacted her at a local hospital where she was receiving treatment...
kpic
Measure 114 becomes law Thursday; police groups call implementing new system 'a challenge'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Ballot Measure 114 is scheduled to become law on Thursday, the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police (OACP) said Monday, they are doing everything they can to make sure permits to purchase are available but say “it is a challenge.”. The association says the infrastructure,...
kpic
Former Thurston star receiving multiple offers after entering transfer portal
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Former Thurston High School star Grant Starck entered the transfer portal Monday and is already drawing attention from several schools. The former Nevada offensive lineman who was an all-Mountain West honorable mention has said that Monday alone he's received offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, Hawaii, Colorado State, Syracuse, Tulane and Liberty.
kpic
Bushnell women improve to 5-2 with win over Multnomah
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bushnell women's basketball team started conference play with a win over Corban on Tuesday. The Beacons are trying to build on that during a five-game December homestand. Bushnell hosted the Lions of Multnomah at the Morse Center and picked up an 85-55 win. The Beacons...
kpic
Ducks, Beavers bowl bound, representing Oregon in the post season
PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know where both Oregon and Oregon State will be going bowling!. Oregon State is headed to Las Vegas to take on the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 17. You will be able to see the game right here...
kpic
Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe enters transfer portal
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe announced on social media Monday that he has decided to enter the transfer portal. Flowe committed to the University of Oregon in December of 2019, ranked as the #1 outside linebacker in the country according to ESPN. The start to Flowe’s college...
kpic
Beavers, Ducks announce bowl games
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon State and Oregon football teams have announced their bowl game invitations. The Beavers will face Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. The Ducks will play in the Holiday Bowl and take on North Carolina at Petco Park in San Diego on Dec. 28.
kpic
Big third quarter fuels Oregon women's victory over Portland
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team scored 33 points in the third quarter, a performance Ducks head coach Kelly Graves called one of the best quarters he’s seen during his Oregon career - all part of a 90-51 victory for the Ducks over the University of Portland on Saturday.
kpic
Oregon men lose to UCLA in first Pac-12 road game
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon men’s basketball team got off to a solid start against No. 21 UCLA, leading 27-21 at halftime. The Ducks would keep it close throughout the second half before ultimately falling, 65-56. Quincy Gurrier led the team with 15 points in the losing...
kpic
Oregon volleyball comes back to beat Arkansas, punches ticket to Sweet 16
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon volleyball team faced Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena after taking down Loyola Marymount on Friday. The Ducks struggled to find their rhythm on offense, hitting 0% in the first set, but came back in...
kpic
Beavers land in Las Vegas Bowl where they'll face 6-6 Florida
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After a trip to the LA Bowl last season, the Oregon State Beavers are going bowling once again. In a first-time matchup, Oregon State draws Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. This will be another early bowl game for OSU, as they'll play...
kpic
Oregon volleyball bounces back after dropping first set to Arkansas
EUGENE, Ore. — They say it doesn’t matter how are you start - only how you finish. And for the Oregon volleyball team, that started the first set of their NCAA second round match-up against Arkansas. With a hitting percentage of zero, you would have thought the Ducks...
kpic
Ducks sweep LMU in first round of NCAA volleyball tourney
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team remained perfect at home this season and matched the second-longest winning streak in program history Friday, when the Ducks opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a first-round sweep of Loyola Marymount before 3,474 fans in Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon advanced to face...
