2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across […]
$20,000 Housing Relief For Eligible West Virginia Residents
Americans face housing-related hardships. Inflation and the pandemic effects have reduced the amounts many people have to spend. Yet, the cost of shelter is on the rise. The state plans to step in and help citizens.
West Virginia flood victims frustrated over FEMA denial
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Residents affected by an August flood that hit a West Virginia county are frustrated that federal emergency aid is not coming. Hudson told WCHS–TV she is living out of bags and boxes and using electric heaters to stay warm. “It has been miserable,” Hudson...
West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm announces new location
(WTRF) West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration announces a new location, the company’s fifth, in Charleston, West Virginia. The new location is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Panhandle has acquired a 27,000-square-foot facility situated on a 1.6-acre lot in Charleston and plans to immediately begin modernizing and building […]
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. — (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a...
wvpublic.org
ARC: 'Billions' Coming To Coal Communities From Feds
Massive economic opportunities are available for rural energy communities according to Gayle Manchin, the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). Manchin was in Wheeling Wednesday at Northern Community College and met with state and federal leaders representing a variety of government agencies. She and other panelists outlined approximately $200 billion of what was called a “once-in-a-generation investment” targeted at coal-impacted communities.
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginia residents
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. Bradley Glaspell, 48, charged people for materials and down payments for roofing and other repairs through his Over the Top Roofing, LLC, and […]
The Best Place To Live In West Virginia
West Virginia isn't fully remote, as it has numerous moderately sized cities throughout it. Here's why Cheat Lake is one of the best towns to consider in WV.
Gov. Justice, WVDNR announce 4th annual lifetime license giveaway
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s lifetime license giveaway is back for a fourth year. Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered into the drawing.
6 West Virginia politicians switched from Democrats to GOP
As of December 2022, 10 of West Virginia's 34 State Senators and 22 of West Virginia's 100 State Delegates are Democrats.
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?
The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
This Is the Poorest City in West Virginia
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 1,044; 9 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 2, 2022, there are currently 1,044 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been nine deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,627 deaths attributed to COVID-19.. DHHR has...
Early morning structure fire in Dry Branch, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 3, 2020, at 3:10 p.m.): East Bank VFD says the structure that caught fire on Saturday morning was a demolished, abandoned building. The residence was in the process of being torn down and was demolished before the fire, East Bank VFD says. It was the rubble of the building that caught aflame. Responders […]
Former West Virginia judge receives public warning
Former West Virginia judge David W. Hummel Jr has been publicly admonished by the state Judicial Investigation Commission. The Judicial Disciplinary Counsel ruled 7-0 that probable cause exists to find Hummel violated the Code of Judicial Conduct regarding compliance with the law, confidence in the judiciary, avoiding abuse of the prestige of judicial office as […]
Metro News
Capito supports son’s move to run for governor, says he will bring energy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) says her son is “the most capable and energetic candidate” she’s seen run for governor of West Virginia in years. “I will be supporting him,” the senator said when asked about her son’s campaign during a Thursday...
West Virginia’s internet is among the most overpriced in the country
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – According to a study by online VPN (Virtual Private Network) Surfshark, Southern and Western states tend to overpay for their internet, with West Virginia among the most overpriced internet in the country. Most Northeastern states enjoy fair internet prices in comparison. Surfshark recently released the U.S. Internet Value Index (IVi), which […]
