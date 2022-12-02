Read full article on original website
Related
SAPD plans to file DWI charge against Perry, but hasn’t yet
Contrary to a media report last week, San Antonio police have not yet filed a DWI charge against Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) for his alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 hit-and-run, SAPD Capt. Jesse Salame told the San Antonio Report this week. But SAPD does plan to send that charge...
Where I Live: Arena District
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Animal rights activists, carriage industry gear up for fight at City Hall
Some San Antonio City Council members want to do away with the horse-drawn carriages that operate downtown, citing concerns about the welfare of the horses. A council consideration request (CCR) filed Nov. 28 by Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) and Phyllis Viagran (D3) asks city staff to come up with a plan that would “phase out” the industry by December 2023.
Bexar County jail faces ‘dire’ staffing issues, consultants find
A new wide-ranging study of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center recommends that the county take swift action to address its persistent staffing woes, including filling civilian positions that were frozen during the pandemic and making other changes to improve employee retention. The county commissioned the study from American Correctional...
Former schoolhouse and playground to open as bar venue in East Side’s Healy-Murphy district
Local restaurant owners are working to redevelop the site of a onetime child care center on the near East Side into a bar venue with a schoolhouse theme. A construction crew has installed a wood fence around the old playground of the former Healy-Murphy Child Development Center and are at work on the southernmost section of the property where the bar, named Home Room, is set to open sometime next year.
San Antonio’s week in photos, Nov. 27-Dec. 3
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
$500M public partnership to expand health care access in Southern Bexar County
In March, Bexar County commissioners allocated millions to a public health division that would expand affordable health care into unincorporated areas of San Antonio. On Friday, that partnership was publicly announced, accomplishing the first step on a path to extending access to affordable health care and clinical services to residents in Southern Bexar County.
Pedro Rodriguez, ‘staunch advocate and defender’ of Chicano culture in San Antonio, dies at 86
Pedro Rodriguez was the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s first director, leading the nonprofit organization from 1983 to 1998 in its vision of providing multidisciplinary cultural and artistic programs focused on Chicano, Latino and Native American arts and culture in San Antonio. “He [was] a key arts administrator and arts...
With scenic views and rugged trails open for dogs, Eisenhower Park is often crowded
Eisenhower Park, located next to Camp Bullis on San Antonio’s North Side, is easily one of the city’s most popular hiking spots. For years, the park was a small island of green, accessible to visitors who would park in the lot and explore its six miles of trail.
Arboretum San Antonio to take root at former Southeast Side golf course
The proposed public garden devoted to trees and shrubs that San Antonio officials have envisioned for at least three years has landed a home. With the recent purchase of 170 acres on the Southeast Side, the Brooks Development Authority has assured that Arboretum San Antonio will put down its roots at the Republic Golf Club, which closed in 2020.
‘More joy and more magic’: Disabled performers shine onstage with Children’s Ballet of San Antonio
Just because you don’t walk doesn’t mean you can’t fly. On Dec. 9-10 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre, Imogen Crandall will take the stage as one of 10 disabled performers with the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio for its annual production of The Children’s Nutcracker.
City Council chooses Mike Gallagher to represent District 10 — again
This story has been updated. San Antonio City Council on Thursday chose former Councilman Mike Gallagher to represent District 10 while Clayton Perry takes a leave of absence after his alleged hit-and-run car crash last month. The vote to appoint Gallagher was unanimous and he was sworn in immediately Thursday....
More Bexar County youth are gaining access to guns, with disastrous consequences
If you want to have your heart broken, spend the morning in Judge Jacqueline Herr Valdes’ courtroom. The 386th Judicial District Court of Texas is one of three courts in Bexar County where juvenile offenders — youth under age 18 — are called to account for a range of misdemeanor and felony crimes.
Bexar County votes to remodel aging annex building near UTSA’s new data science school downtown
A county-owned building that had previously been considered for demolition instead will be redeveloped to keep pace with a growing need for office space and improvements near San Pedro Creek, Bexar County commissioners decided on Tuesday. An earlier plan to raze the 1950s-era Courthouse Annex Building at 203 W. Nueva...
Nirenberg, Castillo seek street designation for 1930s labor organizer Emma Tenayuca
When Emma Tenayuca led San Antonio pecan shellers to a strike in 1938, the 21-year-old was an enemy of city leaders who sided with the pecan shelling companies and had her arrested. More than 80 years later, city leaders are planning a tribute to Tenayuca, by way of an honorary...
Pioneering trauma care research center to be based in San Antonio
The University of Texas Board of Regents approved $2.5 million earlier this month to establish “the first and only of its kind” trauma care research center in San Antonio, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense. The Trauma Research and Combat Casualty Care Collaborative, or TRC4, will...
Long list of applicants seek to replace Clayton Perry on City Council
San Antonio City Council will choose from more than a dozen applicants with a wide-range of political views this week when they appoint a replacement for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. Perry is taking a leave of absence to seek treatment after being involved in a car crash and allegedly...
McManus denies ‘special treatment’ for Councilman Perry in hit-and-run investigation
Before San Antonio City Council issued a vote of no confidence for Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) this week, Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) relayed his and his constituents’ concerns that Perry received preferential treatment by the criminal justice system after his arrest for what appeared to be a drunken hit-and-run.
Windcrest to River Walk: Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio
Now that the Thanksgiving turkey is eaten, you can step into Christmas by checking out San Antonio’s ever-brighter array of holiday light displays. Whether you’re feeling jolly on your own or want to experience the holidays around the city with family and friends, here’s a guide to seeing holiday lights in 2022.
Newly elected Congressman Greg Casar to take city politics experience to Washington
Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar has already charted a different course than many Democratic elected leaders in Texas. In an election cycle dominated by talk of guns and abortion rights, he won a seat representing Texas’ 35th Congressional District by focusing on societal inequities like income and access to health care that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0