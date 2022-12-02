ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Arena District

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Animal rights activists, carriage industry gear up for fight at City Hall

Some San Antonio City Council members want to do away with the horse-drawn carriages that operate downtown, citing concerns about the welfare of the horses. A council consideration request (CCR) filed Nov. 28 by Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) and Phyllis Viagran (D3) asks city staff to come up with a plan that would “phase out” the industry by December 2023.
Bexar County jail faces ‘dire’ staffing issues, consultants find

A new wide-ranging study of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center recommends that the county take swift action to address its persistent staffing woes, including filling civilian positions that were frozen during the pandemic and making other changes to improve employee retention. The county commissioned the study from American Correctional...
Former schoolhouse and playground to open as bar venue in East Side’s Healy-Murphy district

Local restaurant owners are working to redevelop the site of a onetime child care center on the near East Side into a bar venue with a schoolhouse theme. A construction crew has installed a wood fence around the old playground of the former Healy-Murphy Child Development Center and are at work on the southernmost section of the property where the bar, named Home Room, is set to open sometime next year.
$500M public partnership to expand health care access in Southern Bexar County

In March, Bexar County commissioners allocated millions to a public health division that would expand affordable health care into unincorporated areas of San Antonio. On Friday, that partnership was publicly announced, accomplishing the first step on a path to extending access to affordable health care and clinical services to residents in Southern Bexar County.
Arboretum San Antonio to take root at former Southeast Side golf course

The proposed public garden devoted to trees and shrubs that San Antonio officials have envisioned for at least three years has landed a home. With the recent purchase of 170 acres on the Southeast Side, the Brooks Development Authority has assured that Arboretum San Antonio will put down its roots at the Republic Golf Club, which closed in 2020.
Pioneering trauma care research center to be based in San Antonio

The University of Texas Board of Regents approved $2.5 million earlier this month to establish “the first and only of its kind” trauma care research center in San Antonio, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense. The Trauma Research and Combat Casualty Care Collaborative, or TRC4, will...
Windcrest to River Walk: Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio

Now that the Thanksgiving turkey is eaten, you can step into Christmas by checking out San Antonio’s ever-brighter array of holiday light displays. Whether you’re feeling jolly on your own or want to experience the holidays around the city with family and friends, here’s a guide to seeing holiday lights in 2022.
San Antonio Report is San Antonio's online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

