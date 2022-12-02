Four of the nine seats on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board have question marks next to them, questions that voters will answer this coming Saturday at the ballot box. On Nov. 8, voters filled the other five other parish school board seats, returning just two incumbents to office and installing three new faces on the board. When these five people take office Jan. 1, they will already form a majority voting bloc of candidates supported by school choice-friendly organizations.

