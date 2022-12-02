ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Trial over DeSantis removal of prosecutor on abortion ends

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkM3e_0jUViu0l00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.

Lawyers for Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended from his twice-elected post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, disagreed, saying it's clear DeSantis' action was based on what Warren said and believed and not on his competence as a prosecutor.

DeSantis suspended Warren in August over the prosecutor's signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as his policies about not charging people with certain minor crimes. Warren is suing to be reinstated.

“The motivating focus ... is all about enforcement of the law,” said George Levesque, a private attorney representing DeSantis.

The issue arose after Florida passed a law banning abortions after 15 weeks. Florida doesn't have a law addressing gender-confirmation treatments.

Lawyers for Warren said the suspension was clearly motivated by politics considering DeSantis made his announcement at a campaign-like rally with cheering supporters during which he attacked “woke" ideology. They noted he made similar statements that night on Fox News.

“For Gov. DeSantis it was a chance to kill three political birds with one stone,” said David O'Neil, who represents Warren. He said the one act allowed DeSantis to score political points by opposing abortion, projecting a strong “law-and-order” stance and by attacking “woke” ideology.

The three-day trial over Warren's lawsuit against DeSantis concluded Thursday evening. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said it will be at least two weeks before he rules.

“I don't know who's going to win,” Hinkle said.

Warren was elected in 2016 and 2020 as prosecutor of Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa. He has said DeSantis overturned the will of voters by removing him from office.

More than 90 district attorneys, state attorneys general and other elected prosecutors throughout the U.S. have signed a letter saying they don’t intend to prosecute people for seeking, providing or supporting abortions. Dozens of prosecutors and law enforcement leaders also signed the letter opposing the criminalization of gender-confirmation treatments.

Warren's suspension came as DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, joined a wave of Republican opposition to progressive prosecutors who exercise discretion over whether to charge people with what they deem to be low-level crimes.

In San Francisco, voters in June recalled Chesa Boudin, a former public defender who was elected district attorney in 2019 on a criminal justice reform platform. Boudin faced criticism over crime rates after declining to prosecute most drug offenses. A similar effort to recall the Los Angeles district attorney failed to garner enough signatures.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Ex-Miami congressman Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela's socialist government has been arrested in connection to an ongoing federal criminal investigation, law enforcement officials said. David Rivera, a Republican who served from 2011 to 2013, was arrested Monday at...
WSB Radio

Ron DeSantis's shifting political brand shows how he could win in '24

If you've only started paying attention to Ron DeSantis recently — as he's muscled his way onto the national stage and emerged as Donald Trump's likeliest rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — you've probably seen the pugnacious Florida governor likened to "Trump 2.0." The combative attitude....
WSB Radio

Biden's efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is still actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women, even as it bumps up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. Looking...
WSB Radio

Supreme Court case to test the limits of election denial

The case of Moore v. Harper, set to be argued Wednesday before the U.S. Supreme Court, has been said to have the potential to end democracy as we know it. That’s wrong, legal scholars say. But there is some debate over how to talk about this case, since bad actors in a state legislature could try to overturn election results even if the law clearly says they cannot.
WSB Radio

Ex-Harvard coach, dad face jurors in admissions bribery case

BOSTON — (AP) — A wealthy Maryland businessman bought the run-down home of Harvard's fencing coach for well above its value, bankrolled the renovation of his $1 million condo and helped pay the coach's bills in a scheme to secure coveted spots for his sons at the elite university, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
WSB Radio

What's at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue

NEW YORK — (AP) — It’s one ballot former President Donald Trump would rather not be associated with: the verdict sheet at his company’s criminal tax fraud trial. Deliberations are set to spill into a second day Tuesday as jurors weigh charges that the Trump Organization helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.
WSB Radio

Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs

President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to visit the building site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Biden has staked his legacy...
WSB Radio

US says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday that it would expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, determining conditions in the Caribbean nation were too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Haitians who were in the...
WSB Radio

Naomi Judd’s family files notice to dismiss lawsuit over death records

TENNESSEE — Naomi Judd’s family on Monday filed a notice to voluntarily dismiss a lawsuit over her death records. The notice was filed on Monday, according to The Associated Press. Judd’s family is not willing to dismiss the lawsuit, partly because the journalists who reportedly requested police records did not request photographs or footage from inside the house where Judd died.
WSB Radio

Warnock, Walker make final campaign push ahead of Senate runoff race

ATLANTA — There are reports that former President Donald Trump will hold a tele-rally for Republican candidate Herschel Walker on Monday tonight, as Walker tried to encourage his base to go to the polls. The Walker campaign, however, has not confirmed this. Meanwhile, Democratic incumbent Sen. Warnock was at...
WSB Radio

Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, awarding them Congress's highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump's supporters in a brutal and bloody attack.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
109K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy