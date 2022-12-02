"The Great British Bake Off" contestants Janusz and Syabira are creating a stir on Instagram and keeping the memory of Season 13 alive. While the last season's episodes unfolded, some of its contestants started sideshows with fellow famous bakers on social media (and we suspect not always unwittingly). Janusz, for example, created a buzz on Twitter when he posted a picture of himself and Season 12 contestant Jürgen Krauss to the platform, resulting in fans calling for the two to start their own show. Another news-making duo was Sandro and Rebs. After the filming of Season 13 finished, they found themselves with the time to take a shirt-sharing beach holiday and graced Twitter with the artifacts, per The Sun. The perception that both were in relationships fueled the ensuing gossip.

