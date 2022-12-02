Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Western Wisconsin meth dealers receive multi-year prison sentences
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo woman and three others were sentenced to multiple years in prison Thursday after distributing meth in western Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Pa Kou Yang, a 33-year-old from Baraboo, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent...
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WSAW
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
wearegreenbay.com
Who has the right of way when merging from an on-ramp? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder
(WFRV) – For most of us, it has been many years since going through some kind of Drivers Education course, so the Wisconsin State Patrol issued a reminder on the ‘right of way’ when getting on a highway. So who really does have the right of way...
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Tuesday's snow: Here's a breakdown by county
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across portions of Iowa and Minnesota for Tuesday. A glaze of ice and snow accumulations of 1-4" are expected across these areas, with higher snow totals north of I-90. Timing - A wintry mix begins after sunrise Tuesday morning and snow will continue...
Indiana man injured in crash following high-speed chase on I-94 near Osseo
One man has minor injuries following a crash during a high-speed chase Wednesday night.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Wisconsin drug bust has ties to Mexican cartels: police
Three people arrested in Wisconsin this week on drug charges allegedly tied to Mexican drug cartels, which have several outlets controlling various routes.
Trial Date Set for Wisconsin Woman Who Allegedly Murdered and Dismembered Lover, Leaving His Mother to Find the Head
The Wisconsin defendant in a horrific murder case is set to face jurors after a court once again determined her to be competent to face charges. The trial for Taylor Denise Schabusiness, 25, is set to begin March 6, 2023, online records show. This happens as Judge Thomas Walsh denied...
Comments / 0